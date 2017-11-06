Ducati Panigale V4 | Scrambler 1100 | Multistrada 1260 | 959 Panigale Corse

Ducati World Première 2018 previewed four of Ducati’s new motorcycles

Ducati Panigale V4

Star of Ducati World Première 2018 was the S version of the new Panigale V4.

Ridden on to the stage by talented test rider Michele Pirro, this is the first mass-produced Ducati bike to mount a 4-cylinder engine derived directly from the Desmosedici GP.

Constituting a new chapter in the company’s history, it also includes the exclusive, limited-edition, individually-numbered Panigale V4 Speciale.

The Panigale V4 Speciale – with dedicated livery, titanium exhaust and billet aluminium components – was ridden onto the stage by Casey Stoner.

The 2018 Panigale V4 and V4 S will be available in March, 2018, while the Panigale V4 Speciale edition is expected in late April/early May.

Scrambler 1100

The Scrambler 1100 also comes in a Special version, which draws its inspiration from the custom world, and a Sport version.

Also on stage was the Scrambler Mach2, the Desert Sled with a never-before-seen black livery and the new Street Classic.

The Scrambler 800 Street Classic, 1100 Eleven, 1100 Eleven Special, and 1100 Eleven Sport will all be arriving in Australia in May, 2018.

Multistrada 1260

New Ducati 1262cc Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine, it also features a new chassis set-up, more modern electronics and a re-style that includes side ‘wings’ and sportier-looking wheels.

The Ducati “multibike” comes in several versions: the S version offers semi-active suspension and S D|Air – which maximises safety thanks to integration with an airbag-equipped jacket – while the Pikes Peak, the sportiest Multistrada version, features Öhlins mechanical suspension and forged aluminium wheels.

The 2018 Multistrada 1260 S Touring and Pikes Peak versions are expected to be available in late March.

959 Panigale Corse

Characterised by new, exclusive components and an eye-catching livery, the 959 Panigale Corse was ridden onto the stage by SBK rider Chaz Davies.

Davies arrived in Milan directly from Doha, in Qatar, where he had just completed the last round in the SBK world championship, finishing an impressive second in both the race and the championship.

The 2018 Ducati 959 Panigale Corse is expected to arrive in Australia in late April to early May next year.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding

“Ducati is a global brand with a solid Italian core: sporting spirit, excellence in design, a love of beauty and a capacity to arouse great passion and build unique experiences.

“We’re a 1,600-person orchestra. We’ve come a long way. Today, we conceive, design, and build inimitable motorcycles. Every day, together with our dealers, over 5,000 people all over the world are committed to providing motorcyclists from 93 countries with nothing less than perfection! Motorcyclists whose appreciation of our work and bikes is growing constantly.