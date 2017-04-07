Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ coming this spring

Dunlop announce Sportmax Q3+ tyre – promising more grip and longer life

When Dunlop set out to build the Q3+, the concept was to create a tyre that delivers the same class-leading performance as the Q3, but one that lasts longer to give riders more track days and more time on their favorite twisting roads.

Instead, ongoing development has also given the Q3+ much better performance than its predecessor, the Q3, while also delivering on the improved longevity design brief, boosting tyre life by up to 30 per cent.

The Sportmax Q3 has been a favourite of serious sport and track-day riders ever since its introduction four years ago, and improving on its design meant squeezing every gram of weight and every fraction of performance out of every component.

Dunlop analysed, tested and evaluated every element in the tyre, from tread compounds for the MT Multi-Tread design to tyre bead and sidewall construction. From carcass and inner liner design to placement of components, pushing the limits of every aspect.

The result is the Q3+ tyre with over 80-percent of the tyre components redesigned from the Q3. Rich Conicelli, senior development test rider at the Dunlop Proving Grounds saying, “The Q3+ lets you brake later for a turn, carry more lean angle through the apex, and get on the throttle sooner at the exit.”

While the exact arrival/availability dates of Australian stock remains to be confirmed, local distributors are hoping the Q3+ should arrive by August and be available in stores in September, just in time for the spring riding season.

Improved performance and wear

The Q3+’s new components have offered a dramatically improved tyre. Boasting the same familiar and predictable feel as the Q3, the Q3+ incorporates a new silica-enriched center tread section built into the MT rear tyre.

Much of the credit for the Q3+’s increased longevity goes to this new compound, which added miles to the tyre without sacrificing grip.

With its new compounds the Sportmax Q3+ also offers a better all-around wear balance between the center and side MT compounds. In addition to the carbon fiber reinforcement utilised in the sidewalls of the front and rear tyres, construction and compound changes contributed to added tyre stability, giving the Q3+ 3.5 to 6.0 per cent more footprint and grip at max lean angles.

By delivering more grip and longevity, the Q3+ is a faster, longer lasting tyre, able to provide riders with more riding days compared to the Q3.

The Q3+ addresses the reality of sport riding – unless you have a racetrack in your backyard or live on your favorite twisty road, chances are you spend at least some of your time just getting to your favorite ride spots. By extending the longevity of the Q3+, Dunlop has given serious sport riders more opportunities to enjoy high-performance hypersport riding between tyre changes.

The aggressive Q3+ tread pattern also uses minimal tread grooves that are long in length to enhance wet-weather performance. The all-new Q3+ offers superb grip, stability, steering feel and longevity on the street and on the track.

Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ tyre technology

Construction

Tyre carcass construction in the front and rear Sportmax Q3+ tyres focuses on maintaining a very consistent contact patch at all cornering angles, plus the ability to resist the heavy power and braking forces generated by today’s high-performance motorcycles.

The cut-breaker radial construction of the front Sportmax Q3+ follows proven Dunlop design, with two nylon carcass plies and two aramid reinforcing belts for increased cornering stability and enhanced braking at high loads.

The rear tyre features continuously wound Jointless Band (JLB) construction for consistent tyre diameter in all operating conditions.

Carbon Fiber Technology

The Q3+ incorporates Dunlop’s Carbon Fiber Technology (CFT), a carbon fiber reinforcement element in the tyre sidewalls. This innovation delivers cornering stability especially at high lean angles, responsive and precise steering characteristics, and predictable and smooth transitional-steering performance for more confidence-inspiring handling.

Carbon fiber’s high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and low thermal expansion make it a great match for application in pure sport tyres such as the Q3+.

MT Technology

Like other Dunlop tyres, the rear Sportmax Q3+ also uses MT Multi-Tread technology to create a long-wearing compound in the center of the tread to enhance longevity. On the left and right sides of the tyre, lateral-grip compounds provide maximum traction during cornering.

Intuitive Response Profile

The Sportmax Q3+ taps into Dunlop’s successful Intuitive Response Profile (IRP) design for phenomenal steering and handling characteristics.

IRP allows for a taller tyre profile along with sides that taper in more aggressively. Cross-sectional analysis demonstrates this design creates a larger contact patch when cornering.

Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ Availability

Fronts

120/60 ZR17 (55W)

120/70 ZR17 (58W)

Rears