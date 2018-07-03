Dunlop’s new MX33 soft-intermediate

Dunlop have introduced their latest off-road motorcycle tyre technology in the MX33. Dunlop claims the MX33 sets a new standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain with improvements in all areas of performance combined with a significant extension in tyre life.

Originally designed as a motocross specific range of tyres first seen in MX32, then in MX3S, Dunlop’s MX32 then MX3S, had also become very popular with enduro riders in the Australian bush. Thus the addition of a range of 18″ sizings, and a stronger focus on durability, which thanks to better technology, can also be delivered while also providing more grip and all-round performance.

The front tyre now features Block-In-A-Block technology to aid in linear tracking and improved steering. While an altered Block-In-A-Block shape on the rear increases surface area of the rear block, and additional tread angles enhance grip, stability and slide control.

Both front and rear tyres include new tie bars that connect each knob, improving durability by reducing flex at the base of the knobs. New Advanced Apex Design improves shock absorption by diffusing hits through a taller, thinner apex inside the sidewall.

Further, Multiple Block Distribution provides more blocks in the rear tread pattern compared to the Geomax MX3S, increasing the contact patch for better grip and slide control.

The Carcass Tension Control System allows even flex throughout the tyre for increased bump absorption and an all-new compound in the front and rear tyres enhance durability without sacrificing the legendary grip of the Geomax line.

The MX33 Replaces the MX3S as the soft-to-intermediate terrain choice and includes a new rear size, 120/90-19.

Dunlop Geomax MX33 features

Block in a Block – More progressive cornering action and additional slide control.

Soft terrain – Works in soft terrain and loamy soil.

Off-road – Works in a mix of packed and loose soil.

Intermediate terrain – Provide grip and handling for off-road performance

Geomax MX33 Front Tyre Sizes & Pricing

60/100-10 $34.95

70/100-10 $41.95

60/100-12 $49.95

60/100-14 $52.95

70/100-17 $52.95

70/100-19 $67.95

80/100-21 $94.95

Geomax MX33 Rear Tyre Sizes & Pricing

80/100-12 $52.95

90/100-14 $62.95

90/100-16 $82.95

100/100-18 $107.95

110/100-18 $117.95

120/90-18 $119.95

120/90-19 $124.95

100/90-19 $114.95

110/90-19 $119.95

120/80-19 $124.95

Dunlop motorcycle tyres are proudly distributed throughout mainland Australia by Ficeda Accessories. Tasmania retailers should direct enquiries to Fulton Enterprises.