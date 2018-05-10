Back In Black!

It will soon be possible to configure the BMW R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure with specially matched ‘Edition Black’ Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The following black anodised and black powder coated accessories will soon be available in addition to the usual range of BMW Motorrad accessories, but are still a little way off being available in Australia just yet.

The aluminium luggage system consists of two side cases (36 l + 44 l) and one topcase (32 l) and is a practical solution for stowing luggage away safely. Each of the black anodised cases has two locks, and they are also fitted with lashing eyes for securing extra luggage. Additional accessories include inside bags for cases and topcase, a backrest pad for the topcase, and carry handles. A single-key locking system is also available.

This sturdy luggage bridge in an attractive black design enables safe securing of luggage. It is made of durable, rustproof stainless steel with black powder coating. It is also suitable for use with the Atacama soft luggage system.

This case holder is made of rustproof, powder-coated stainless steel and allows safe securing of Atacama side bags, even under off-road conditions. It is also suitable for use with aluminium cases.

This robust aluminium enduro engine protector is made of 2 mm thick sheet aluminium and is specially designed for use in off-road terrain. Significantly longer and wider than the standard engine protector, it guards effectively against impacts from rocks and stones, thus protecting the bottom section of the engine against damage. It has a black anodised finish and its holder is made of durable stainless steel.

The gear shift lever is made of black anodised aluminium and is designed specifically for riding while standing in the footpegs. For this purpose, it is fitted with a kick unit that can be adjusted by means of a slot hole. By varying the distance between the kick unit and the footpeg in this way, it is possible to make adjustments for shoe size, and it also improves control when riding in a standing position.

These radiator covers are made of black powder coated solid stainless steel; they are attached to the trim and round off the design in a particularly athletic and masculine fashion. ‘Style’ radiator covers, black correspond with the serial parts of the Style models Rallye and Exclusive. For this reason, these parts only fit the corresponding models.

A set of spring-loaded, black anodised rider footpegs are also on offer and provide more comfort when sitting. When riding in a standing position, particularly in off-road terrain, the kick plate compresses and uncovers a jagged external contour for additional hold and enhanced vehicle control. Moreover, the setting screw allows the height to be adjusted over three positions. These high-quality, forged-metal rider footpegs also feature a replaceable plastic wear protector and lasered a BMW Motorrad lettering.

These accessories are not available in Australia just yet but are on the way