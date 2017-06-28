EKS-S Goggles available now in 11 colours

Ficeda have announced the availability of the new EKS-S Goggle, packed with features and available in 11 different colour schemes for $89.95 RRP.

The EKS brand has a reputation for building goggles that work, and work well. They’ve have taken this experience, and combined it with decades of knowledge developing goggles, to produce the EKS-S, the latest product in their arsenal of clear vision goggles.

Incorporating all the features that racers around the world love about the Go-X frame, EKS have added a “fit force” outrigger system along with a detachable nose guard and new strategically placed flo air ventilation system.

Four lens channel restraint tabs have been added to the flexible frame to help reduce lens recoil, while the four layer, 17mm thick face foam ensures that sweat is wicked away well before it gets to your eyes. An all new XL Roll Off system, available separately, has also been developed specifically for the EKS-S.

The EKS-S Goggle is available now from all good motorcycle stores for $89.95 RRP, or head to www.ficeda.com.au for more information.

EKS-S Goggle features

“Force Fit” Outrigger system with detachable nose guard

“Flo-Air” ventilation.

Lens channel restraint tabs.

Compatible with the new EKS-S XL Roll Off System

A flexible, lightweight, urethane blend frame for perfect fit.

Polycarbonate, shatter resistant anti-scratch & anti-fog coated lens.

100% UVA protection.

Tear off posts are integrated into the Polycarbonate, hard coat lenses.

100-PPI reticulated vent foam keeps dirt & debris out and allowlets moisture out.

17mm thick, 4-layer face-foam is backed with a moisture wicking fleece lining providing the best anti drip, sweat protection available.

An adjustable, double buckle woven strap is silicone backed for the ultimate in strap placement and hold.

Anti static smudge resistant goggle bag comes standard in every box.

EKS-S Goggle Colour Options