Eli Tomac takes the double at Lakewood

Tomac leads standings from Musquin and Barcia

Images by Hoppenworld

Eli Tomac proved unbeatable at Lakewood, continuing to dominate the 450MX class in 2018, with Ken Roczen second overall with 2-2, and Blake Baggett third with 3-3 moto finishes. Marvin Musquin was fourth and took a 4-4 result and admitted to finding the track difficult.

In the standings Tomac holds the outright lead with a handy 28 point gap from Musquin, with Barcia a further 18 points in arrears.

Qualifying

Eli Tomac was the fastest 450 Class rider in both practice sessions. His first session time (2:06.546) was more than two full seconds better than the rest of the field, while his second session time (2:05.848) was nearly a second ahead of Ken Roczen (2:06.697) and Justin Barcia (2:06.742).

450 Qualifying Times

Eli Tomac, 2:05.848 Ken Roczen, 2:06.697 Justin Barcia, 2:06.742 Benny Bloss, 2:07.951 Marvin Musquin, 2:08.280 Blake Baggett, 2:08.662 Weston Peick, 2:09.424 Brandan Leith, 2:10.308 Chase Marquier, 2:10.583 Kyle Chisholm, 2:10.670

Moto 1

Despite dominating the first two rounds of the season, starts have been an Achilles’ heel for Eli Tomac. Not so in Moto 1. Tomac came out of the gate strong, pushing his Kawasaki up toward the front of the pack. He got edged out for the holeshot by Justin Barcia and his Yamaha though, and Barcia went on to lead the first lap of the race.

While Barcia and Tomac battled up front, Ken Roczen and Marvin Musquin both found themselves inside the top five but unable to get by Phil Nicoletti, who was running in third place after a good start.

Barcia maintained his lead for the first 10 minutes of the race, despite Tomac showing him a wheel a few times, but then the race was red flagged due to a crash by Kyle Chisholm. That meant that the riders had to line up again (based on their running order at the time of the red flag) and attempt another holeshot, though the clock restarted where it left off before the race was stopped.

On the restart, Barcia and Tomac ended up in third and fourth, respectively, while Blake Baggett and Ken Roczen battled for the lead (Baggett got the holeshot but Roczen soon passed him). Unfortunately for Barcia, he went down on the first lap after the restart and lost several positions.

Even with Barcia out of the way though, it would not be an easy charge to the front for Tomac. Upon getting around Baggett for second, Tomac had to contend with Roczen. After a long, hard-fought battle between the two past champions, Tomac took over the lead with seven minutes left on the clock.

Tomac went on to take the checkered flag with a margin of victory of several seconds, while Roczen nearly fell into the clutches of Baggett. Throughout the final laps, Roczen and Baggett were narrowly separated by about one second, but Roczen was able to hold off the hard-charging KTM rider for second place. For both Roczen (second) and Baggett (third), it marked their best moto finishes of the 2018 season.

Musquin (fourth place) had his lowest moto finish of the season, and Barcia finished out a heartbreaking race in fifth place.

450 Moto 1 Results

Eli Tomac Ken Roczen Blake Baggett Marvin Musquin Justin Barcia Benny Bloss Weston Peick Phil Nicoletti Dylan Merriam Lorenzo Locurcio

Moto 2

The second moto featured hot starts from both of the Moto 1 holeshot winners: Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett. Barcia narrowly got the holeshot, while Baggett settled into fourth place. In between them were Ken Roczen (second) and Eli Tomac (third), who linked up with Barcia to produce a three-way battle for the lead.

Tomac initially passed Roczen for second place but just in front of him, Barcia went down. Barcia had fallen outside the top five by the time he remounted, and Tomac was slowed down enough by the incident that he had seen both Roczen and Baggett go by him.

About 10 minutes into the moto, Tomac caught a break when Baggett went off the track. That mistake allowed Tomac to cruise by and retake second place without having to put up any more of a fight. From there, Tomac faced about a two-second deficit behind Roczen, with their impending battle for the moto victory also set to determine the day’s overall winner.

Roczen’s lead had been sliced in half by the midpoint of the race, and a few minutes later, Tomac was all over the Honda rider. While this was going on, Tomac appeared to be having issues with his goggles, making his challenge all the more impressive.

The pass for the lead finally came with just over 10 minutes left on the clock. After coming across the finish line jump, Tomac rounded the first turn and then charged through the rollers, which gave him the ability to get inside of Roczen as they hit the next turn. That was enough to get Tomac comfortably into the lead, and from that point on, he amassed a large advantage and won the race by 11 seconds.

Tomac (1-1) leaves Thunder Valley with his third consecutive sweep. His streak of six moto wins to start the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season eclipses his streak from 2015. That year, Tomac began the season 5-0 but then injured himself in a crash at Thunder Valley and was out for the rest of the year.

Roczen (2-2) took second overall as he continues to improve at a rapid pace after coming back from some major injuries. With two weeks until High Point, he could potentially be even better at the next round.

Baggett (3-3) earned the final spot on the overall podium.

After his latest victory, Tomac’s championship lead is now up to 28 points over Marvin Musquin, who went 4-4 for fourth overall at Thunder Valley and later conceded that it was “a difficult track” for him in a post-race interview.

Marvin Musquin

“It was definitely a tough day for me. I struggled, even though I felt like I rode good here last year, it’s always a unique one here with the altitude and trying to work on the bike but the team did a great job and I felt better and better every single time I was going out there, so that’s a positive. Unfortunately, I never got a great start and I found myself both motos behind the top three – and even top four – and charged through the motos but missed a little bit of speed today. Unfortunately, it was only enough for two fourth positions so definitely not what I want but that’s the way it is right now and we’ll move forward to hopefully have a better feeling on different tracks.”

450 Moto 2 Results

Eli Tomac Ken Roczen Blake Baggett Marvin Musquin Benny Bloss Justin Barcia Weston Peick Phil Nicoletti Brandon Scharer Dylan Merriam Cody Cooper

450 Overall Results

Eli Tomac (1-1) Ken Roczen (2-2) Blake Baggett (3-3) Marvin Musquin (4-4) Benny Bloss (6-5) Justin Barcia (5-6) Weston Peick (7-7) Phil Nicoletti (8-8) Dylan Merriam (9-10) Brandon Scharer (14-9)

450 Point Standings