Electrical motorcycles racing at the world stage has taken a step closer after Four-time World Champion Max Biaggi had a chance to put the Energica Ego Corsa though its paces at the grueling Mugello circuit, during the weekend for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup which begins in 2019.

In the picturesque hills of Tuscany at Mugello, more groundwork for the new series has had foundations laid in a second briefing for teams who will be taking part in the inaugural season. This second gathering, following the first that took place at the season opener in Qatar, saw Cup Executive Director Nicolas Goubert lead proceedings, joined by other key players and representatives.

It’s confirmed that Ajo Motorsport will be joining the previously-confirmed MotoE teams of Tech 3 Racing, LCR Team, Marc VDS Racing Team, Pramac Racing, Angel Nieto Team, Esponsorama Avintia Racing, Gresini Racing, Pons Racing, Dynavolt Intact GP and SIC58 Squadra Corse.

MotoGP Class teams will have two riders, whereas the Moto2 and Moto3 teams will have only one rider. The teams were also presented with the process for selecting and naming MotoE riders, which will be the standard Selection Committee procedure for other classes in the MotoGP World Championship.

A provisional schedule for race weekends has been agreed with there being two 30-minute Free Practice sessions on a Friday, before an E-Pole qualifying session on Saturday. The race is planned for Sunday in order to provide full TV coverage and ensure spectators will be present, with MotoE to take place after Warm Ups as the first race of the day.

The test schedule for the 2019 Energica Ego Corsa has also been updated and the first Official Test has been confirmed to take place at the end of November at Jerez.

Michelin will provide tyres at every race with each team allowed to use four front and five rear slicks, and three front and four rear wets, with a single specification of each supplied per GP. The features of a single datalogger were shown to teams at the meeting with the supplier being announced shortly. A list of parts was also provided, and teams received an explanation of the set-ups and adjustments that they and the riders will be able to play with.

E-paddocks have also been setup, including the motorcycle charging system provided by Enel. Moreover, Energica training programme slots for team staff who will be working on the bikes have been confirmed during September and October.

“We’re very happy with progress ahead of the debut of the Cup next year,” says Nicolas Goubert, Cup Executive Director. “After a successful first committee in Qatar at the start of the season, this second meeting has allowed us to finalise further important details on both the sporting and technical sides. The beginning of competition is getting ever closer and we’re continuing to build on and advance the foundations we’re laying for the Cup.”

The Energica Ego Corsa will have its next showing at Catalunya in the hands of Alex Crivillé as anticipation grows ahead of full-time competition in 2019.