2017 European Classic Series Four Hour of Aragon

The last 4-hour race of the 2017 European Classic Series was staged recently at Motorland Aragon in a lovely mediterranean mid-20s of Spanish sunshine.

26 teams had made the trip to Alcañiz and, as is normal for historic racing events, teams worked their way through a multitude of mechanical problems encountered during practice and qualifying as they prepared their machines ahead of the race start on Saturday afternoon.

The end of the ECS in Aragon was very lively, with the dispute of the main places in all

classes still open.

The profile of the teams in the ECS is getting better each year as it seeks to establish itself further in the eyes of historic motorcycle racing enthusiasts.

Expectations are high for next year. The organization has been working with teams to

open motorcycle regulations until 1991, allowing more riders and teams to enter.

Organisers hope for a, ECS 2018 full of competition and classic motorcycling.

European Classic Series – Aragon 4 Hour 2017 – Cup Results