Ficeda delivers Father’s Day inspiration

Don’t forget the date – September 2, 2018

Here’s some inspiration from Ficeda Accessories for presents for all those motorcycling dads on Father’s Day, which is on Sunday the 2nd of September in 2018.

Whether you’re looking for something simple, inexpensive and everyday useful, like an Oxford Helmet Care Kit, or something for the return of the warm weather, like Ixon Recon Air Gloves, Ficeda have you covered. If you’re really looking to splash out there’s even a Shark Skwal 2 LED helmet, offering a really unique option, or the Ixon Gyre Jacket, offering a great mesh jacket with liners for a variety of conditions.

Oxford Helmet Care Kit – $34.95 RRP

The Oxford Helmet Care kit is a great everyday item, that’ll help keep Dad’s helmet clean, refreshed and with good visibility, and for just $34.95 RRP it’s great value.

Internal helmet sanitiser (100ml) – Cleanses and removes odour and bacteria from the lining of your helmet

Anti-fog spray (50ml) – Reduces fogging on inside of visor.

External Cleaner 50mL – Cleans your helmet and visor of road dirt, insects and grease.

Easy to use and leaves a high quality finish.

Microfibre cloth – Ideal for application of the products in kit

Fist Glove Lords Tee – $39.95 RRP

Grab dad a T-Shirt this Father’s Day, with the Fist Glove Lords Tee, available in sizes: S-XXL

Ixon Recon Air Glove – $129.95 RRP

Summer’s just around the corner, and maybe Dad’s set for a new pair of gloves, so how about a set of Ixon Recon Air Gloves, offering great protection and breathability.

CE Model

Knuckle protector

Slider on bottom palm

Injected and ventilated sliders on fingers

Sidewall reinforcement

Perforated palm, mesh on backhand

Elasticated wrist with strap

Flex leather on fingers

Screen Touch System – index compatible with touch screens

Ixon Gyre Jacket – $429.95 RRP

If you want to make Dad feel really special the Ixon Gyre Jacket is a good choice, offering a three in one jacket, with plentiful mesh panels, removable waterproof and breathable membrane, external shoulder shells, and plenty of pockets.

Versatile 3 in 1 jacket

Numerous mesh panels: front, back and sleeves

Removeable waterproof and breathable drymesh 10/5 membrane

Racing collar with rear in mesh and neoprene high neckroll

Cuffs with tightening strap

Bottom tightening with buckle

External sleek shells on shoulders

Flex material on elbows and back of shoulders

2 external pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket

Connection with trousers thanks to 270° zip

Shark Skwal 2 Flynn Helmet – $399.95 RRP

Something really flash that will help Dad stand out on the road is a Shark Skwal 2 Flynn Helmet, incorporating LED lights, with a rechargable battery and five hours of continuous operation, ensuring he’ll be highly visible out on the road!