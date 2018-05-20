Dean Ferris unstoppable at Wonthaggi

Wilson Todd takes MX2 win and standings lead

Purvis narrowly claims another MXD win from Malkiewicz

Images by Foremost Media

Dean Ferris continued his Thor MX1 domination on Sunday, adding the Round 4 win to his Round 3 victory, with Mitch Evans and Kade Mosig completing the top three.

Wilson Todd improved upon his Round 3 third place on Saturday, taking the Round 4 Pirelli MX2 win and the standings lead. Maximus Purvis added another round win to his tally in the MXD class on Sunday, once again tying with Bailey Malkiewicz on points, but taking the lead on countback.

Thor MX1 Round 4

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team pilot Dean Ferris continued to blitz the Thor MX1 field and build upon his already sizeable championship lead during a damp day of racing in Wonthaggi, VIC’s dark sand today.

During the second day of back-to-back rounds, Ferris maintained his perfect win streak with a pair of first places, while Raceline Pirelli KTM rookie Mitch Evans continued to impress with another strong second overall, and hometown hero Kade Mosig (DPH Motorsports Husqvarna) claimed his first round podium of 2018.

The two-time defending champion Ferris claimed the Super Pole qualifying points, then quickly took command of the opening Thor MX1 race, lapping all the way up to 10th place before taking the victory with a 16-second lead.

Behind him, Evans moved past KTM Motocross Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs mid-way through the race as the pair of KTMs placed second and third. Mosig rode solidly to fourth place, while fellow Victorian Dylan Long (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team) rounded out the top five.

Evans scored the holeshot of the second Thor MX1 moto, with Ferris giving chase, waiting patiently before pulling the trigger and finishing 13 seconds ahead of the rookie. Mosig enjoyed a consistent race on his way to third, while Long and Gibbs placed fourth and fifth respectively.

MX1 Round 4 Results

Dean Ferris (Yamaha) 70 Mitch Evans (KTM) 64 Kade Mosig (Husqvarna) 58 Kirk Gibbs ((KTM) 56 Dylan Long (Yamaha) 54 Luke Clout (KTM) 49 Bret Metcalfe (Honda) 47 Caleb Ward (Husqvarna) 44 Connor Tierney (Yamaha) 44 Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 43

Pirelli MX2 Round 4

A dream day in dreary conditions saw Serco Yamaha’s Wilson Todd not only chalk up a brace of race wins, but take control of the Pirelli MX2 championship points chase as well.

Todd made the most of a heavy track that threw up multiple surprises throughout the day, while defending MX2 champion Egan Mastin (KTM Motocross Racing Team) and New Zealand two-stroke racer Hamish Harwood (Davey Motorsports KTM) enjoyed their best days of the year as they completed the podium. Former red plate holder Nathan Crawford had a disastrous outing on his way to 16th overall, after failing to finish the second moto.

When the gate dropped on the Pirelli MX2’s first outing, Todd quickly set himself at the front of the pack and was never headed on his way to a five-second win, while MX Nationals Round 1 winner Aaron Tanti (Complete Parts Kawasaki) experienced a return to form with a well-earned second place. Harwood fought through the pack on his way to third, with Mastin fourth and Jay Wilson (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) fifth.

When the MX2 pack hit the track again, Todd again snatched the holeshot and tore out to a commanding 18-second lead over his 2017 rival Egan Mastin, who scored his posted result so far this year. Filling the top three was privateer Jy Roberts (Husqvarna), with a break-out performance. Harwood rode a solid race on his way to fourth, with Tanti fifth.

Bike issues and a suspected shoulder injury forced former points’ leader Crawford out of the moto early, effectively gifting a 16-point championship lead to his team-mate Todd.

MX2 Round 4 Results

Wilson Todd (Yamaha) 70 Egan Mastin (KTM) 60 Hamish Harwood (KTM) 58 Aaron Tanti (Kawasaki) 58 Jy Roberts (Husqvarna) 53 Dylan Wills (Husqvarna) 49 Kale Makeham (Yamaha) 45 Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 43 Cooper Pozniak (Yamaha), 40 Joel Evans (Husqvarna) 33

Motul MXD Round 4

Altherm JCR Yamaha Racing’s Maximus Purvis finished off a memorable weekend at Wonthaggi by stealing a second Motul MXD overall from rival Bailey Malkiewicz (Bulk Nutrients WBR Yamaha) on countback in two days.

Similar to Round 3 on Saturday, both Purvis and Malkiewicz traded race wins in the two MXD outings, while Davey Motorsports KTM’s Morgan Fogarty again rounded out the podium.

Championship leader Malkiewicz started the day on the right foot by taking the opening race win, three seconds ahead of the fastest-qualifier Purvis. Honda racer Rhys Budd finished a distant third, followed by Hugh Mackay (Bulk Nutrients WBR Racing) and Fogarty.

In deteriorating weather and track conditions, Purvis took control of the final Motul MXD race to register his second race and round win in as many days, seven seconds ahead of Malkiewicz. Penrite Honda’s Callum Norton finished the moto in third, chased by Fogarty in fourth and KTM racer Mason Rowe in fifth.

MXD Round 4 Results

Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) 67 Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) 67 Morgan Fogarty (KTM) 54 Callum Norton (Honda) 51 Rhys Budd (Honda) 51 Brodie Ellis (Yamaha) 49 Riley Dukes (Husqvarna) 49 Mason Rowe (KTM) 48 Mat Fabry (Yamaha) 45 Hugh Mackay (Yamaha) 45

The 2018 Pirelli MX Nationals will continue at Murray Bridge, South Australia on Sunday, 27 May before the series heads into its mid-season break.