Dean Ferris wins Thor MX1

Tanti & Wills take a win a-piece in Pirelli MX2

Malkiewicz & Dukes share MXD round wins

Butler & Taylor top Yamaha 125 Gold Cup rounds

Michael Jones wins Yamaha 65 Cup Round 7

Images by Scottya

Thor MX1

The Pirelli MX Nationals head to the Ranch MX in NSW over the weekend for Rounds 7 and 8 of the championship, with two days of tight ‘retro round’ racing taking place across the five classes.

Dean Ferris (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team) kept his perfect record of Pirelli MX Nationals victories in tact over the weekend, with both rounds decided on Sunday due to a only a single Moto being held Saturday afternoon.

Ferris proved consistency is key in the process, winning from Dylan Long and Brett Metcalfe for Round 7, while Luke Clout took second in Round 8, with Dylan Long once again on the podium.

Aaron Tanti (Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing) and Dylan Wills (DPH Husqvarna) made the most of an unpredictable weekend of racing in the Pirelli MX2 class to both claim round victories at the Ranch MX circuit.

Round 7 saw Aaron Tanti come out on top, consistently on the podium, while Hamish Harwood and Wilson Todd were just a point behind. Round 8 again saw close racing, with Dylan Wills the round winner from Wilson Todd, both claiming 67 points.

Bailey Malkiewicz (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha) and Riley Dukes (Husqvarna) both kept their Motul MXD championship hopes alive with round victories at Ranch MX.

Bailey Malkiewicz took the clear Round 7 win, with two Moto victories to claim 70 points, with Riley Dukes second on 58. In Round 8 though it was Riley Dukes coming out on top, with two second places, with Jye Dickson and Jayce Cosford completing the podium on 60 points each.

Ryan Butler (KTM) and former motocross champion Cam Taylor (Yamaha) took the overall Yamaha 125 Gold Cup Ranch MX victories after two days of racing, with Ryan Butler going 1-2 in Round 7, and Cameron Taylor 1-1 in Round 8 – as well as taking the Round 7 Moto 2 win.

In the Yamaha 65 Cup it was Michael Jones who took the Round 7 win, with the class competing across three Motos for the single round. Jones took a 1-3-1 result, and runner up Wil Carpenter went 4-2-1.

See a break down of each class by round below.

Thor MX1 – Round 7

The opening moto of the weekend saw Dean Ferris jump to the front from the opening lap and control the race on his way to a 1.8-second victory over Brett Metcalfe.

Mitch Evans (Raceline Pirelli KTM) finished third after relinquishing second to Metcalfe with just three laps to go. Luke Clout and Rhys Carter (Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing) rounded out the top five.

In the second moto for Round 7, Dylan Long broke through for his first race victory of the year with a wire-to-wire win. Long led runaway points-leader Ferris across the finish line by 4.5 seconds, who in turn finished ahead of Clout, Metcalfe and Carter.

Dean Ferris’s consistency across the two motos gave him the win with 67 points to his name, while Long and Metcalfe each took home 60 points, with Luke Clout only 2-points further back.

Moto 1

Dean Ferris 31:27.682 Brett Metcalfe +1.871 Mitch Evans +16.336 Luke Clout +24.026 Rhys Carter +32.044 Dylan Long +40.886 Keiron Hall +1:18.996 Corey James +1:25.557 Callum Norton +1:29.790 Joel Wightman +1:36.996

Moto 2

Dylan Long 19:13.806 Dean Ferris +4.513 Luke Clout +10.852 Brett Metcalfe +14.013 Rhys Carter +17.422 Mitch Evans +18.380 Caleb Ward +19.015 Corey James +49.478 Callum Norton +53.588 Joel Wightman +1:01.348

Round 7 Results

Dean Ferris (Yamaha) 67 Dylan Long (Yamaha) 60 Brett Metcalfe (Honda) 60 Luke Clout (KTM) 58 Mitch Evans (KTM) 55 Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 52 Corey James (Suzuki) 46 Callum Norton (Honda) 44 Joel Wightman (Honda) 42 Keiron Hall (Suzuki) 42

Thor MX1 – Round 8

Round 8 on Sunday afternoon ran as back-to-back eight-lap sprint races, emphasising the need for perfect starts. In the opening moto Long stormed to the front of the pack and led every lap on his way his second win of the day. Ferris placed second, ahead of Metcalfe, Clout and Evans.

In the second race Clout timed his gate-jump perfectly to lead every lap to keep Ferris at bay by just one second come the chequered flag. Ferris finished just in front of Evans, while Carter finished fourth, with Long letting an overall victory slip through his fingers after dropping from second to fifth over the course of the race.

Ferris rode to a consistent 2-2 result to claim his eighth overall of the year, just one point clear of Clout, with Long rounding out the podium.

Dean Ferris

“I was really excited to come to Raymond Terrace as it has been a while since I have raced here. The track didn’t separate the riders a lot and the top five or six of us generated a good speed and the racing was fast and one mistake would prove costly. While I didn’t enjoy being roosted, I enjoyed being in a good race and credit to the other riders as they were on the gas all weekend. Sometimes you have weekends where you go 1-1 and it’s pretty easy, other weekends, like here at Raymond Terrace, you just have to find a way to win and I’m glad I was able to do that. It’s nice to know you can win when things are going perfectly but also rewarding to know that when it comes time to out race, out-smart or just be consistent, I was able to do it. Thanks to the entire CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team as the double header weekends take a massive effort from everyone and the guys always come through and to have Dylan on the podium with me is great for everyone here at CDR,” Ferris ends.

Luke Clout

“I was pretty consistent across the weekend, going 4-3 and 4-1, so it was good points for the double-header. I got good starts, but I did lack a bit of aggression, so Jay kicked me into gear for that last one. I rode really aggressive from the start and got myself into the lead and ended up with the win. I’m really, really pumped I’ve finally got the monkey off my back and it’s put me second in the championship. To stand on the podium in second overall is my best overall finish and to finish off with a race win is even better.”

Dylan Long

“Was a great weekend for me and one that I have been working hard towards for a long time. My starts were good all weekend and putting myself in such good positions in every race allowed me to ride the way I know I can ride. My bike was unreal and being able to race with Dean this weekend gives me a lot of confidence as I know just how fast he is and how hard he works. It’s nice to leave a race meeting with my head high and proud of my results and I want to have this feeling every weekend I race my dirt bike.”

Mitch Evans

“Saturday didn’t start off great, I had a crash in practice and bent everything up and by the time we got everything back together the green flag had come out for qualifying – but I managed to do enough and get into Superpole where I finished second,” Evans explained.In my first race I didn’t get the best start but I made up for it in the first few turns and I was in second behind Dean Ferris for a lot of the race, then I just made a couple of mistakes and Brett Metcalfe got by me but I really felt like I could pressure those guys to make passes, not just ride at the same speed as them. On Sunday I didn’t have the best starts, and on the weekend they were really important. The track was quite flat and fast so everyone could sort of flow at similar speeds. In the last race though I just went for it, and came from outside the top five back to third.I was a fan of the format, I really liked the challenge of it, I just would have liked to have seen another back to back race in there to make up round eight – I know I’m fit enough to do that and more time on track would show who has done the work.”

Moto 1

Dylan Long 14:19.147 Dean Ferris +1.227 Brett Metcalfe +3.307 Luke Clout +4.407 Mitch Evans +5.361 Caleb Ward +9.551 Rhys Carter +24.587 Callum Norton +31.252 Corey James +36.183 Lachlan Davis +39.058

Moto 2

Luke Clout 14:26.440 Dean Ferris +1.063 Mitch Evans +1.698 Rhys Carter +5.993 Dylan Long +8.663 Brett Metcalfe +9.678 Caleb Ward +10.620 Corey James +30.171 Joel Wightman +32.426 Lachlan Davis +42.375

Round 8 Results

Dean Ferris (Yamaha) 64 Luke Clout (KTM) 63 Dylan Long (Yamaha) 61 Mitch Evans (KTM) 56 Brett Metcalfe (Honda) 55 Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 52 Caleb Ward (Husqvarna) 49 Corey James (Suzuki) 45 Lachlan Davis (Honda) 49 Joel Wightman (Honda) 40

Thor MX1 Standings

Dean Ferris 556 Luke Clout 450 Mitch Evans 443 Dylan Long 402 Brett Metcalfe 393 Rhys Carter 392 Caleb Ward 386 Kade Mosig 321 Joel Wightman 300 Kirk Gibbs 292

Pirelli MX2 – Round 7

In Saturday’s opening race, Todd started on a high note with a dominant 7.6-second win over Wills. Tanti finished third following a big last-lap crash by Egan Mastin (KTM Motocross Racing Team), which in turn elevated Jayden Rykers (Raceline Pirelli KTM) and Harwood into the top five.

The second moto saw Harwood take control early on to eventually win the race, but was kept honest throughout by Tanti and Jay Wilson (Yamalube Yamaha Racing). Wills clawed his way to fourth place, ahead of Todd.

Tanti used consistency to take him to the top of the box with a 3-2 result card, with a one-point win over moto two winner Hamish Harwood (Davey Motorsports KTM) and series leader Wilson Todd (Serco Yamaha).

Moto 1

Wilson Todd 31:34.955 Dylan Wills +7.630 Aaron Tanti +14.195 Jayden Rykers +23.316 Hamish Harwood +25.224 Richie Evans +26.318 Cody Dyce +29.555 Jay Wilson +33.926 Kale Makeham +1:00.396 Jy Roberts +1:24.191

Moto 2

Hamish Harwood 19:25.951 Aaron Tanti +0.655 Jay Wilson +1.475 Dylan Wills +2.863 Wilson Todd +8.971 Kyle Webster +9.971 Kaleb Barham +10.838 Cody Dyce +11.739 Jayden Rykers +14.356 Kale Makeham +15.406

Round 7 Results

Aaron Tanti (Kawasaki) 62 Hamish Harwood (KTM) 61 Wilson Todd (Yamaha) 61 Dylan Wills (Husqvarna) 60 Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 53 Jayden Rykers (KTM) 50 Cody Dyce (Yamaha) 47 Richie Evans (Yamaha) 44 Kale Makeham (Honda) 43 Jy Roberts (KTM) 41

Pirelli MX2 – Round 8

The first of the two back-to-back sprint races saw Todd quickly take control and stretch out a relatively commanding 5.2-second lead over Wills, who snuck by Harwood in the closing corners to snatch second. Tanti and Wilson followed close behind to round out the top five.

In the second seven-lap race Wills was quick off the gate to establish himself as the leader and was never headed. Todd rode a controlled race to second, ahead of Tanti and Wilson. Wilson’s Yamalube Yamaha Racing teammate Richie Evans claimed a weekend-high fifth place.

Wills broke through for his first round victory of the championship with a 2-1 result, beating Todd’s 1-2 result on countback. Tanti rounded out a positive weekend with hard-fought third overall.

Dylan Wills

“Kade’s been such a huge influence on my riding this year, so it was tough sitting in the truck without him there this weekend, but to the team’s credit, they knuckled down, focused on the job in front of us and really had my back all weekend. I’m so happy to have finally gotten my first overall win, and glad I could give the guys some good news. I felt really good on the bike coming into the weekend and my speed was there in round seven, so when I finally got stronger starts in the last two races, I was battling for the lead rather than passing to get to the front. With two rounds to go, this is where I want to be, so I’ll be working even harder to stay here.”

Wilson Todd

“It was a lively weekend with the format changes, the track and also being a double header but I managed to get through it pretty well and was able to get a few extra points in the championship, so I can’t complain too much. The MX2 field is pretty competitive this year and with the track on the weekend starts were very important as the track speed of the top five or six guys was so close. There was some awesome racing and plenty of bar banging which was fun but the roost killed so it was hard to follow anyone. The next track we go to is Gladstone and I had my first MX Nationals win there when I was doing MXD back in 2014, so I can’t wait to get back there and hopefully achieve the same success. Thanks to everyone on the Serco Yamaha team for their efforts on the weekend and hopefully we can stay strong all the way to the final round in Coolum.”

Aaron Tanti

“It was a different format this weekend, but I was pretty happy with how I went, I had good starts in every single race and I was pretty consistent, going 3-2 for the overall win in round seven and in the back-to-back races I went 4-3 for third overall. I’m just happy with my consistency and starts. We knew the chase would be on in the second half of the season and I’ve stayed consistent where some other guys haven’t, so now we are looking forward to the final two rounds in Queensland next month.”

Moto 1

Wilson Todd 12:45.336 Dylan Wills +5.220 Hamish Harwood +.756 Aaron Tanti +6.691 Jay Wilson +8.277 Jy Roberts +17.442 Kale Makeham +19.484 Cody Dyce +21.975 Jayden Rykers +28.269 Richie Evans +31.591

Moto 2

Dylan Wills 12:32.980 Wilson Todd +2.808 Aaron Tanti +4.079 Jay Wilson +5.598 Richie Evans +16.238 Cody Dyce +18.747 Hamish Harwood +24.946 Jayden Rykers +32.369 Kale Makeham +34.619 Cooper Pozniak +36.179

Round 8 Results

Dylan Wills (Husqvarna) 67 Wilson Todd (Yamaha) 67 Aaron Tanti (Kawasaki) 58 Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 54 Hamish Harwood (KTM) 54 Cody Dyce (Yamaha) 48 Richie Evans (Yamaha) 47 Kale Makeham (Honda) 46 Jayden Rykers (KTM) 45 Jy Roberts (KTM) 44

Pirelli MX2 Standings

Wilson Todd 498 Aaron Tanti 441 Hamish Harwood 437 Dylan Wills 419 Jay Wilson 390 Kale Makeham 348 Jy Roberts 345 Kyle Webster 327 Egan Mastin 308 Cody Dyce 267

Motul MXD – Round 7

In the opening race Malkiewicz passed Jye Dickson (KTM) for the lead on the third lap and tore away to a 7.1-second lead. Budd crossed the line third ahead of Riley Dukes (Husqvarna) and Kiwi Maximus Purvis (JCR Altherm Yamaha).

The second race saw Malkiewicz come from fifth place to take the lead from a fast-starting Riley Ward (Husqvarna). He eventually won by 1.5 seconds from Hugh McKay (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha), with Dukes third, Budd fourth and Brodie Ellis (Yamaha) fifth.

Malkiewicz struck a commanding 22-point victory over Dukes and Honda pilot Rhys Budd, and took over the championship red plate in the process.

Moto 1

Bailey Malkiewicz 20:44.714 Jye Dickson +7.182 Rhys Budd +13.406 Riley Dukes +18.369 Maximus Purvis +19.298 Hugh McKay +19.988 Brodie Ellis +25.374 Dylan Wood +30.230 Liam Walsh +32.200 Mason Rowe +33.387

Moto 2

Bailey Malkiewicz 19:56.650 Hugh McKay +1.572 Riley Dukes +3.361 Rhys Budd +5.153 Brodie Ellis +5.613 Riley Ward +8.247 Jye Dickson +8.438 Jayce Cosford +9.040 Maximus Purvis +9.518 Dylan Wood +12.769

Round 7 Results

Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) 70 Riley Dukes (Husqvarna) 58 Rhys Budd (Honda) 58 Hugh Mackay (Yamaha) 57 Jye Dickson (KTM) 56 Brodie Ellis (Yamaha) 50 Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) 48 Dylan Wood (Kawasaki) 44 Riley Ward (Husqvarna) 41 Liam Walsh (KTM) 40

Motul MXD – Round 8

In the opening moto Cosford surprised everyone with a wire-to-wire victory, despite a desperate last-lap charge from Dukes. Dickson crossed the line in third, ahead of Ellis and Purvis.

The second race saw Malkiewicz claim his third win from the weekend’s four motos, enjoying a 3.1-second margin over the round victor Dukes and Dickson in third. McKay and Ellis rounded out the top five.

Dukes’ consistent 2-2 results saw him take the round overall from KTM rider Jye Dickson and Jayce Cosford (Yamaha) who each took home 60 points, the Dukes’ 64.

Moto 1

Jayce Cosford 11:02.119 Riley Dukes +0.218 Jye Dickson +6.448 Brodie Ellis +7.524 Maximus Purvis +8.062 Hugh McKay +9.115 Rhys Budd +15.971 Bailey Malkiewicz +18.074 Dylan Wood +21.932 Riley Ward +23.443

Moto 2

Bailey Malkiewicz 11:04.027 Riley Dukes +3.137 Jye Dickson +4.812 Hugh McKay +7.394 Brodie Ellis +11.225 Jayce Cosford +16.277 Maximus Purvis +19.315 Rhys Budd +21.887 John Bova +22.629 Mason Rowe +24.092

Round 8 Results

Riley Dukes (Husqvarna) 64 Jye Dickson (KTM) 60 Jayce Cosford (Yamaha) 60 Bailey Malkiewicz (Yamaha) 58 Brodie Ellis (Yamaha) 54 Hugh Mackay (Yamaha) 53 Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) 50 Rhys Budd (Honda) 47 Dylan Wood (Kawasaki) 40 John Bova (KTM) 39

Motul MXD Standings

Bailey Malkiewicz 458 Hugh McKay 453 Riley Dukes 444 Maximus Purvis 440 Brodie Ellis 411 Rhys Budd 376 Jye Dickson 351 Morgan Fogarty 348 Mason Rowe 341 Jake Williams 294

Yamaha 125 Gold Cup – Round 7

For round seven, Butler’s 1-2 race result saw him slide to the top of the podium, flanked by Geoff Braico (Husqvarna) and Taylor.

In the opening race Butler overtook Steve Powell (KTM) for the lead on the fourth lap then came under pressure from Braico, leading him across the line by 0.7 seconds. Jack Foley (KTM) was third, Powell fourth and Taylor fifth.

The second moto saw Taylor pass a fast-starting Powell on the third lap, eventually winning by 2.9 seconds over Butler, Braico, Powell, and another former motocross star in Danny Anderson (KTM).

Moto 1

Ryan Butler 14:13.403 Geoff Braico +0.705 Jack Foley +3.221 Steven Powell +4.396 Cameron Taylor +6.234 Clay Kilvington +11.711 Greg Timmins +28.629 Kieran Tisdale +33.391 Paris Corless +36.745 Joshua Ellison +37.222

Moto 2

Cameron Taylor 14:13.820 Ryan Butler +2.902 Geoff Braico +3.938 Steven Powell +12.966 Danny Anderson +14.230 Clay Kilvington +16.801 Jack Foley +21.361 Greg Timmins +22.692 Joshua Ellison +43.638 Kieran Tisdale +48.629

Round 7 Results

Ryan Butler (Honda) 67 Geoff Braico (Husqvarna) 62 Cameron Taylor (Yamaha) 61 Steve Powell (KTM) 56 Jack Foley (KTM) 54 Clay Kilvington (KTM) 50 Greg Timmins (KTM) 47 Kieran Tisdale (KTM) 44 Joshua Ellison (Yamaha) 43 Paris Corless (Yamaha) 42

Yamaha 125 Gold Cup – Round 8

It was then Taylor who took round eight honours with a brace of convincing victories over Braico and Butler on Sunday afternoon.

In the opening moto Taylor passed Braico for the lead on the fourth lap before surging to a 3.8-second win. Clay Kilvington (KTM), Foley and Powell rounded out the top five.

Taylor finished the final race of the weekend in similar style, with a 3.1 second lead over Braico, followed by Butler, Powell and Foley.

Moto 1

Cameron Taylor 13:29.636 Geoff Braico +3.805 Clay Kilvington +6.704 Jack Foley +11.178 Steven Powell +14.876 Ryan Butler +17.767 Danny Anderson +18.779 Greg Timmins +18.935 Kieran Tisdale +24.062 Bradley Rankmore + 37.985

Moto 2

Cameron Taylor 13:54.317 Geoff Braico +3.160 Ryan Butler +8.365 Steven Powell +9.080 Jack Foley +10.134 Clay Kilvington +11.367 Kieran Tisdale +12.874 Greg Timmins +13.572 Danny Anderson +14.635 Paris Corless +34.486

Round 8 Results

Cameron Taylor (Yamaha) 70 Geoff Braico (Husqvarna) 64 Ryan Butler (Honda) 55 Clay Kilvington (KTM) 55 Steve Powell (KTM) 54 Jack Foley (KTM) 54 Kieran Tisdale (KTM) 46 Greg Timmins (KTM) 46 Danny Anderson (KTM) 46 Paris Corless (Yamaha) 41

Yamaha 125 Gold Cup Standings

Cameron Taylor 195 Geoff Braico 178 Ryan Butler 171 Steven Powell 166 Bradley Rankmore 116 Jack Foley 108 Ryan Kohlenberg 106 Clay Kilvington 105 Greg Timmins 93 Kieran Tisdale 90

Yamaha YZ65 Cup

Young ripper Michael Jones put in a solid performance in the brand new Yamaha YZ65 Cup on his way to a 100-point haul at Ranch MX. Jones won two of the three motos to take the overall from Will Carpenter and Hixson McInnes.

In the opening race Jones beat Nate Thompson to the chequered flag by 3.8 seconds, with McInnes third, Wil Carpenter fourth and William Harvey fifth.

In the second outing Carpenter led every lap on his way to the win, with Thompson and Jones filling the podium placings. McInnes and Travis Lindsay rounded out the top five.

Jones stole the show in the third race with a massive 21-second lead at the end of the four laps, with Carpenter and Harvey finishing second and third respectively. Xavier Moulton crossed the line in fourth and McInnes fifth.

Moto 1

Michael Jones 8:01.942 Nate Thompson +3.819 Hixson McInnes +6.061 Wil Carpenter +16.980 William Harvey +37.922 Travis Lindsay +40.918 Tema Yates +43.653 Lachlan Morris +53.564 Phoenix Blanchette +58.004 Xavier Moulton +1:15.251

Moto 2

Wil Carpenter 7:26.481 Nate Thompson +1.040 Michael Jones +2.741 Hixson McInnes +3.323 Travis Lindsay +28.756 William Harvey +32.313 Zane Burchell +38.912 Lachlan Morris +41.465 Kai Melrose +58.295 Xavier Moulton +59.326

Moto 3

Michael Jones 7:47.084 Wil Carpenter +21.978 William Harvey +38.575 Xavier Moulton +40.494 Hixson McInnes +42.632 Zane Burchell +51.634 Leah Rimbas +55.888 Lachlan Morris +58.993 Kai Melrose +1:08.210 Travis Lindsay +1:11.646

Yamaha 65 Cup Results