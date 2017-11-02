SHARE

Ixon Cross Air 2.0 Jacket & Pant offer fully ventilated year-round option

Ficeda Accessories have introduced the new Ixon Cross Air 2.0 range, a set of jacket and pants which feature three in one technology, ensuring they’ll be the ideal temperature and level of comfort for every and any ride.

Two removable layers provide for waterproofing and warmth, while fully ventilated mesh fabric sections can be easily revealed, allowing for an ideal summer riding experience. There’s a reason Ixon refer to this line as versatile as a Swiss army knife!

Ixon Cross Air Jacket
Ixon Cross Air Jackets

A versatile three in one long jacket, the Ixon Cross Air is hyper-ventilated without linings, but becomes windproof, waterproof and warm with the linings.

The Ixon Cross Air features plenty of venting for the summer weather
A ventilation system features adjustable windows on mesh panels, with large zipped vents on sleeves for additional airflow. Reflective material on the back and sleeves assists with visibility, particularly on the Black colour option, with strap adjustment on biceps and an adjustable zipped cuff and buckle at waist.

Waterproof and thermal linings also allow for cooler and wet weather riding.
The Ixon Cross Air Jacket is available in both Black and Black/Grey for #379.95 RRP and comes in sizes Small to 5XL.

Ixon Cross Air Pants
Ixon Cross Air Pants

 

The Ixon Cross Air pant is also a three in one versatile trouser, with hyper-ventilated design without linings, and becoming windproof, waterproof and warm with the linings.

The Ixon Cross Air Pants also feature thigh vents
The ventilation system includes adjustable flaps on mesh panels on the thighs, with reflective material on the bottom of the legs.

The Ixon Cross Air Pant is available in Black and Black/Grey colour options for $299.95 RRP in sizes Small to 4XL, with 5XL available in Black.

The Ixon Cross Air range is the ideal year round, flexible gear
The Ixon Cross Air 2.0 range of motorcycle two–piece jackets and pants are constructed to be easily adjusted to optimise rider comfort in all four seasons, and to provide a year-round option.

Ixon Cross Air 2.0 Jacket and Pant
For more information see the Ficeda Accessories website (link).

