Axo Pentagon Morpho and Bio Frame Protectors

Morpho – $154.95 RRP; Bio – $129.95 RRP

Axo and Australian distributor Ficeda have introduced the Pentagon Morpho Frame Protector, which weighs in at just 1.45kg and has been designed with comfort in mind, incorporating all smooth edges for use below a jersey.

Four plastic panels in the front and back ensure maximum adaptability and extra adjustability, while one size will fit anywhere between a S to XL, with adjustable shoulder straps including Velcro fixings, and adjustable flank straps including buckles.

The Pentagon has certified level 2 protectors in the full back, shoulders and chest making this armour a winner in safety, comfort and versatility, with the should protection removable. It is also neck brace compatible with a brace energy dispersion area.

The one sizes fits all (S to XL) Pentagon Morpho Frame Protector is available for $154.95 RRP from all good motorcycle stores. See the Ficeda Accessories (link) website for more information.

Axo Pentagon Morpho Frame Protector features

Back protector with bodice and shoulder protection, Level 2, CE EN 1621 certificated

External plastic shells with shock absorber foam

Inner padding covered with breathable and antibacterial material.

Adjustable hip straps

Adjustable shoulder straps with Velcro

Adjustable and detachable shoulders protections through Velcro straps

Adjustable flank straps with buckles

Neck brace compatible

Neck brace energy dispersion area

Size: One size fits all sizes from S to XL

Colours: Black, White/Black

RRP $154.95

Axo Pentagon Bio Frame Protector

For those looking for a lighter setup, the Axo Pentagon Bio weighs in at just 710g, and lacks the shoulder guards of the Morpho, while retaining the rest of the features, such as a CE hard shell and back roost guard, with the four plastic panels front and back for adaptability.

As on the Morpho, breathable antibacterial comfort liners help keep you and the protector fresh, alongside maximised airflow designed into both plastic and padding areas.

Adjustability is found across the flanks and shoulders, while the Bio is also neck brace compatible. It is available for $129.95 in Black and Black/White, with a single size suiting sizes Small to XL. See the Ficeda Accessories (link) website for more information.

Axo Pentagon Bio Frame Protector features