Shark S-Drak Helmet arrives from $529.95 RRP

The new Shark S-Drak offers a unique option, for those after an open face helmet with a difference, complete with both a visor and mask.

The Shark S-Drak Helmet is available from $529.95 RRP for the Carbon Skin
The two size shell design is based on skull shape to ensure a low-profile, without compromising safety, and is still exceptionally light with carbon-fibre construction, weighing just 1000g (+-50g), which includes the removable drop-down visor and face mask.

The S-Drak features Shark’s Easy-Fit system for glasses and is Sharktooth ready, as well as the Total Vision Visor, which is anti-fog and anti-scratch, with a removable lining. Plus there’s the five-year Shark warranty, and the helmet is ECE homologated.

The Shark S-Drak Helmet comes in XS-XXL (54-64) with two shell sizes
The S-Drak Carbon Skin and Freestyle Cup are available now for $529.95 and $599.95 RRP respectively. See the Ficeda Accessories website for more information or visit your local Shark stockist.

Shark S-Drak Helmet features

  • SharkTooth bluetooth compatible
  • Total Vision Visor (anti-fog, anti-scratch)
  • Quick release visor
  • Removable face mask
  • Shark Easy-Fit system
  • 2 Shell sizes
  • Carbon fibre construction
  • Removable lining
  • ECE Homologation
  • Shark 5 Year Warranty
  • Lightweight (1000g +/- 50g)
  • Available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia
  • Available in XS-XXL (54-64)
  • Pricing –
    • Carbon Skin $529.95 RRP – Part # HE2700EDSK
    • Freestyle Cup – $599.95 – Part # HE2708EDAA

Overall weight is just 1000g
The drop-down visor and face mask are both removable
The Shark S-Drak is a great option for those looking for something a bit different, and is ideal for those with street fighters
