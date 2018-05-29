Shark S-Drak Helmet arrives from $529.95 RRP

The new Shark S-Drak offers a unique option, for those after an open face helmet with a difference, complete with both a visor and mask.

The two size shell design is based on skull shape to ensure a low-profile, without compromising safety, and is still exceptionally light with carbon-fibre construction, weighing just 1000g (+-50g), which includes the removable drop-down visor and face mask.

The S-Drak features Shark’s Easy-Fit system for glasses and is Sharktooth ready, as well as the Total Vision Visor, which is anti-fog and anti-scratch, with a removable lining. Plus there’s the five-year Shark warranty, and the helmet is ECE homologated.

The S-Drak Carbon Skin and Freestyle Cup are available now for $529.95 and $599.95 RRP respectively. See the Ficeda Accessories website for more information or visit your local Shark stockist.

Shark S-Drak Helmet features

SharkTooth bluetooth compatible

Total Vision Visor (anti-fog, anti-scratch)

Quick release visor

Removable face mask

Shark Easy-Fit system

2 Shell sizes

Carbon fibre construction

Removable lining

ECE Homologation

Shark 5 Year Warranty

Lightweight (1000g +/- 50g)

Available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia

Available in XS-XXL (54-64)

Pricing – Carbon Skin $529.95 RRP – Part # HE2700EDSK Freestyle Cup – $599.95 – Part # HE2708EDAA







