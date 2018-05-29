Shark S-Drak Helmet arrives from $529.95 RRP
The new Shark S-Drak offers a unique option, for those after an open face helmet with a difference, complete with both a visor and mask.
The two size shell design is based on skull shape to ensure a low-profile, without compromising safety, and is still exceptionally light with carbon-fibre construction, weighing just 1000g (+-50g), which includes the removable drop-down visor and face mask.
The S-Drak features Shark’s Easy-Fit system for glasses and is Sharktooth ready, as well as the Total Vision Visor, which is anti-fog and anti-scratch, with a removable lining. Plus there’s the five-year Shark warranty, and the helmet is ECE homologated.
The S-Drak Carbon Skin and Freestyle Cup are available now for $529.95 and $599.95 RRP respectively. See the Ficeda Accessories website for more information or visit your local Shark stockist.
Shark S-Drak Helmet features
- SharkTooth bluetooth compatible
- Total Vision Visor (anti-fog, anti-scratch)
- Quick release visor
- Removable face mask
- Shark Easy-Fit system
- 2 Shell sizes
- Carbon fibre construction
- Removable lining
- ECE Homologation
- Shark 5 Year Warranty
- Lightweight (1000g +/- 50g)
- Available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia
- Available in XS-XXL (54-64)
- Pricing –
- Carbon Skin $529.95 RRP – Part # HE2700EDSK
- Freestyle Cup – $599.95 – Part # HE2708EDAA