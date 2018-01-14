Fist Zulu Warrior Glove available for $44.95
The Zulu Warrior is a part of the strapped range of gloves offering custom Fist–tight closure with broad adjustment range gives a secure fit and optimum grip.
Durable Clarino pre–curved palm for the best wear without sacrificing feel and is also form–fitted for superb breathability and flexibility without bunching or blistering.
Sublimated twill spandex uppers for supreme comfort and the tacky silicon print on palm and fingers giving maximum grip even when the going gets wet! For information see the Ficeda Accessories website.
Fist Zulu Warrior Glove Features
- Pre-curved Clarino Palm
- Form fitted
- Sublimated twill spandex uppers
- Tacky silicon grip on palm and fingers
- Adjustable strapped Fist–tight closure
- Available in sizes – XS – XL
- RRP – $44.95
Grant Langston talks the Zulu Warrior Glove
A likeable South African now based out of the USA, Grant Langston has always been a favourite amongst dirt bike fans, especially after making a successful transition as FIM World Champion to become a multiple AMA MX and SX Champion.
Grant Langston
“When the opportunity arose to create a signature glove with FIST, I was pretty pumped to be honest, I’ve known the brand for some time now and to be approached in retirement, when there’s so many fast up and coming riders around these days, is a bit humbling. With my South African heritage, I’ve always ran some zebra print through my gear over the years, so I wanted to keep that theme, while we added some colours to really make them pop. The palm though is a little more special, the tacky silicon print in place for grip is actually based off of the tattoo on my left bicep!”