Fist Zulu Warrior Glove available for $44.95

The Zulu Warrior is a part of the strapped range of gloves offering custom Fist–tight closure with broad adjustment range gives a secure fit and optimum grip.

Durable Clarino pre–curved palm for the best wear without sacrificing feel and is also form–fitted for superb breathability and flexibility without bunching or blistering.

Sublimated twill spandex uppers for supreme comfort and the tacky silicon print on palm and fingers giving maximum grip even when the going gets wet! For information see the Ficeda Accessories website.

Fist Zulu Warrior Glove Features

Pre-curved Clarino Palm

Form fitted

Sublimated twill spandex uppers

Tacky silicon grip on palm and fingers

Adjustable strapped Fist–tight closure

Available in sizes – XS – XL

RRP – $44.95

Grant Langston talks the Zulu Warrior Glove