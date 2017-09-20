Ficeda introduces Oximiser 888 Battery Charger

Ficeda Accessories is celebrating Oxford Products’ 45 anniversary with the introduction of the Oximiser 888 Battery charger, the ideal piece of kit for battery maintenance.

The heart of all modern motorcycles, the battery is the first thing you need in tip top condition and with warmer weather on the way, now’s the time to check over your bike to make sure it’s ready to go when you are.

Based on the hugely popular Oximiser 900 battery charger, the Oximiser 888 can be left permanently connected to your ride to provide guaranteed long term battery care with a 6 Stage management system to ensure your battery is primed and ready to roll.

The Oximiser 888 is suitable for all 12V battery types up to 30Ah, including Gel, MF and Acid batteries, and heavily discharged batteries as low as 4.1V can also be charged provided the battery is not damaged.

Available now from all good motorcycle stores for $109.95 RRP, or head to www.ficeda.com.au to find your nearest stockist.

Oximiser 888 Battery Charger features

6 Stage battery management system Polarity check: checks the battery leads have been connected correctly Battery Analysis: assesses battery & determines best charging method Bulk Fast Charge: charges at a fast rate to bring the battery to approximately 85% capacity Absorption Charge: lowers the charge rate & gives a topping charge to ensure the battery is charged to 100% Voltage Check: hourly voltage checks assess battery health Maintain Mode: Applies an appropriate charge if voltage drops outside acceptable limits to ensure the battery voltage and condition remains perfect

About Oxford Products

Established in 1973, Oxford is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of products to the two-wheeled industry. From its base in Oxfordshire, the company distributes to over 75 partners worldwide and has its own subsidiary in Jacksonville, Florida, serving both North and South America.

Its huge range of products encompasses everything which makes life on bikes better: from clothing and helmets to accessories, hard parts, locks and luggage and more!