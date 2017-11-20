Oxford Quick Release luggage

Designed to achieve the ultimate combination of capacity, design, security and function the Oxford Quick Release (QR) range of motorcycle luggage is the ultimate solution, whether you’re on the daily commute or off on the adventure of a lifetime.

Featuring a bike specific mount plate, the QR bags lock securely into place on your tank, while the quick release base design allows for fast, simple removal for the quick fuel stop, or taking your bag with you once you’ve hit your destination.

Oxford Q30R Tank Bag

The flagship of Oxford’s new range of luggage, these tank bags come in the widest range of fittings and colours. With a range of innovative and useful features this is a new take on the old saddlebag, versatile enough to meet the many needs of the modern–day rider.

Oxford Q30R Tank Bag Specifications

30 litre capacity

Expandable

Key pocket

Map holder (also designed to fit Apple iPad)

Water resistant electrical output (with internal pocket to carry device)Removable waterproof inner liner

Anti-glare pocket for GPS devices & smart phones• Headstock safety strap (must be used)

Converts into backpack

Second map holder in base

Bag unzips from base to reveal mapholder and backpack straps. (allows quick get-away for the strap-on version)

Large enough to carry a full-face helmet when expanded

Colours: Black, Red, Blue

RRP $269.95

Motorcycle specific Adapter Ring $29.95*Magnetic and Strap-On variations also available

Oxford Q20R Adventure Tank Bag

Packed with all of Oxford’s usual excellent features, this tank bag is specially sculpted to fit the cut-away shape found on most adventure bikes’ tanks. Includes a unique anti-detachment safety mechanism.

Oxford Q20R Adventure Tank Specifications

20 litre capacity

Expandable

Specially sculpted shape for adventure bikes’ tanks

Map holder

Removable waterproof inner liner

Water resistant Electrical port (with Internal pocket to carry device)

Anti-glare pocket for GPS devices & smart phones

Headstock safety strap (must be used)

Converts into backpack

2nd Map holder in base (Strap-on version only)

Unzip from base for quick get-away (if using strap-on version)

Colours: Black

RRP $239.95

Motorcycle specific Adapter Ring $29.95*Strap-On variation also available

Oxford Q15R Tank Bag

This smaller tank bag can accomodate 15 litres and is perfectly proportioned for everyday use on a huge range of bikes. Compact, but big enough for your daily essentials!

Oxford Q15R Tank Bag Specifications

15 litre capacity

Key pocket

Map holder

Expandable

Electrical port (with Internal pocket to carry device)

Removable waterproof inner liner

Anti-glare pocket for GPS devices & smart phones

Headstock safety strap (must be used)

Converts into backpack

2nd Map holder in base

Unzip from base for quick get-away

Colours: Black

RRP $219.95

Motorcycle specific Adapter Ring $29.95*Magnetic variation also available

Oxford Q4R Tank Bag

Can be used as both a tank bag and tailpack. the Q4R is compact enough to be used on any bike, yet large enough to accommodate essentials for a days riding, including a spare visor!

Oxford Q4R Tank Bag Specifications

Lifetime guarantee against faulty materials or manufacture.

Made from lightweight but very tough 420D ‘ripstop’ construction Nylon.

All pockets have water resistant zips with a ‘garage’ to prevent water ingress.

Comes with carry handles

4 litre capacity

Map holder

Sat Nav pocket for both GPS devices and smart phones. Anti-glare shield.

Key pocket

Electrical outlet (with internal pocket to carry a device)

Headstock safety strap (must be used)

Unzip from base for quick get-away

Colours: Black

Motorcycle specific Adapter Ring $29.95

RRP $179.95

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au to find your nearest stockist.