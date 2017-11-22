Safest, most ventilated MX helmet Scott have ever created

Arrives December – $299.95 RRP

Ficeda Accessories and Scott Motosports have introduced the Scott MX550 Helmet to Australian riders, with the helmet to be available from December from $299.95 RRP from all good motorcycle stores.

It is not every day that Scott develops a new motocross helmet, and they were not going to compromise. Based on the Scott three core competencies of innovation, technology and design and shaped by years of experience, this is the safest and most ventilated motocross helmet they have ever produced.

Scott explain saying, “Get your Head in the Game for us means that you can wear our helmet and the helmet pretty much disappears on your head. You can focus 100 per cent on racing, 100 per cent on winning knowing that you are protected and that you have the best equipment in the world.”

The Scott mission is to protect your head and during a crush, riders normally experience two types of impacts, radial impacts which go straight into the head and angular impacts which cause rotational violence passed to the brain. With the MX550 Scott addresses both types of impacts, using Conehead and MIPS technology.

The MX550 was also designed to provide maximum airflow thanks to its unique construction with a huge air opening at the front, massive ventilation channels throughout the helmet and numerous strategically placed vents.

We benchmarked the MX550 ventilation in a wind tunnel scenario against key competitors. The MX550 significantly outperformed them reassuring us that we have the best ventilated motocross helmet on the market.

The Scott MX550 helmet will be available from December in all good motorcycle stores, in sizes XS (54) through to XXL (64) in Hatch White or Black Orange, WoodBlock Grey/Yellow/Grey/Blue, or Camo Black/Yellow for $299.95 RRP. See www.ficeda.com.au (link) for more information or visit the www.scott-sports.com website.