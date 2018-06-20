Ixon Soho Jacket now available from $379.95 RRP

Ficeda have announced the arrival of the Ixon Soho Jacket, just in time for winter, offering a high quality jacket combining style and safety.

A durable softshell outer material blocks the wind and keeps the heat in, while the removable warm liner (which can be worn as a casual jacket) turns up the heat on those fresh winter days. External rubber shoulder protectors include the Ixon icon.

Conforming to CE Protocols means the Ixon Soho uses certified CE protectors combined with abrasive-resistant materials and reinforced seams to create a motorcycle jacket that will protect you – should you send it down the road – all wrapped up in a sleek, stylish look not usually associated with safety products.

The Soho is available right now from all good motorcycle retailers around Australia.

Ixon Soho Jacket features

CE approved

Softshell fabric

Rubber external shoulder protectors

Waterproof and breathable with Drymesh 5/5 membrane

Very warm removable winter lining also wearable as casual jacket

Warm and quilted front under main fastening

Classic style collar

Cuff tightening with gusset and strap

4 external waterproof pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket

Supple and integrated rubbers on shoulders

CE approved (1621-1) elbow and shoulder protectors

Back pocket for a CE certified back protector

Reflective elements

Available in sizes: SM – 2XL

Colours: Black

RRP: $379.95









