Ixon Soho Jacket now available from $379.95 RRP

Ficeda have announced the arrival of the Ixon Soho Jacket, just in time for winter, offering a high quality jacket combining style and safety.

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

A durable softshell outer material blocks the wind and keeps the heat in, while the removable warm liner (which can be worn as a casual jacket) turns up the heat on those fresh winter days. External rubber shoulder protectors include the Ixon icon.

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

Conforming to CE Protocols means the Ixon Soho uses certified CE protectors combined with abrasive-resistant materials and reinforced seams to create a motorcycle jacket that will protect you – should you send it down the road – all wrapped up in a sleek, stylish look not usually associated with safety products.

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

The Soho is available right now from all good motorcycle retailers around Australia.

Ixon Soho Jacket features

  • CE approved
  • Softshell fabric
  • Rubber external shoulder protectors
  • Waterproof and breathable with Drymesh 5/5 membrane
  • Very warm removable winter lining also wearable as casual jacket
  • Warm and quilted front under main fastening
  • Classic style collar
  • Cuff tightening with gusset and strap
  • 4 external waterproof pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket
  • Supple and integrated rubbers on shoulders
  • CE approved (1621-1) elbow and shoulder protectors
  • Back pocket for a CE certified back protector
  • Reflective elements
  • Available in sizes: SM – 2XL
  • Colours: Black
  • RRP: $379.95

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

Ixon Soho Winter Jacket
Ixon Soho Winter Jacket

PRODUCTS

Oxford Bar Ends & Carbon Bar Ends

New Oxford Bar End range

Product Reviews Motorcycle News -
Oxford Bar Ends available from $14.95 RRP Carbon from $29.95 RRPFiceda Accessories have announced the...
Shoei's Ex-Zero Helmet arriving July from $599.90 RRP

Shoei Ex-Zero | Retro style with modern features | 960g

Product Reviews Motorcycle News -
New style Shoei EX-ZeroMcLeod Accessories has announced that Shoei's EX-Zero is due to hit...
Shark's Racer-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica Helmet

Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo now in Australia

Product Reviews Motorcycle News -
Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica HelmetFiceda Accessories have introduced the Race-R Pro Lorenzo...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here