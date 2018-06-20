Ixon Soho Jacket now available from $379.95 RRP
Ficeda have announced the arrival of the Ixon Soho Jacket, just in time for winter, offering a high quality jacket combining style and safety.
A durable softshell outer material blocks the wind and keeps the heat in, while the removable warm liner (which can be worn as a casual jacket) turns up the heat on those fresh winter days. External rubber shoulder protectors include the Ixon icon.
Conforming to CE Protocols means the Ixon Soho uses certified CE protectors combined with abrasive-resistant materials and reinforced seams to create a motorcycle jacket that will protect you – should you send it down the road – all wrapped up in a sleek, stylish look not usually associated with safety products.
The Soho is available right now from all good motorcycle retailers around Australia.
Ixon Soho Jacket features
- CE approved
- Softshell fabric
- Rubber external shoulder protectors
- Waterproof and breathable with Drymesh 5/5 membrane
- Very warm removable winter lining also wearable as casual jacket
- Warm and quilted front under main fastening
- Classic style collar
- Cuff tightening with gusset and strap
- 4 external waterproof pockets, 4 internal pockets, 1 waterproof wallet pocket
- Supple and integrated rubbers on shoulders
- CE approved (1621-1) elbow and shoulder protectors
- Back pocket for a CE certified back protector
- Reflective elements
- Available in sizes: SM – 2XL
- Colours: Black
- RRP: $379.95