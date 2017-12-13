Energica to supply motorcycles for FIM Moto-e World Cup

The FIM Moto-e World Cup is becoming a reality in 2019, ushering in the beginning of a new era for two-wheeled motorsport: top-level competition on electric motorcycles.

Energica Motor Company, based in the motorsport-rich area of Modena, created the world’s first Italian racing-bred electric motorcycle, will be the supplier for this new and exciting prospect will be Italian innovator Energica. The model that will be used by teams in the new competition will be a tuned version of Energica Ego.

The Energica Ego first hit the market in 2016 with a hefty price tag equivalent to around $50,000 AUD, offered a range of around 150km. It also came with high-end suspension and braking components.

While tipping the scales around 250kg it still offered litre-bike Supersports performance thanks to plenty of power and seamless torque. The competition version will no doubt be much lighter and faster.

Working with the experience, passion and expertise of parent company the CRP Group, who supply a lot of parts to the Formula One industry, Energica and the Ego will provide the FIM Moto-e World Cup with world-beating performance but zero emissions – taking high-octane yet electric-powered competition from concept to thrilling, high-speed reality.

Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica Motor Company S.p.A

“We are proud to have been chosen by Dorna and we are already committed to this project. The passion for engines is what brought us here, to build new dream vehicles right in the beating heart of the Italian Motor Valley, Modena, Italy. We took the electric field to another level: each Energica undergoes quality control and performance tests, and our R&D department is always focused on new technologies and their practical application. Our history comes from racing, our passion for this sector has never faded. Moto-e is an excellent project. After all, it is what we hoped since our racing years, now it can be managed professionally thanks to Dorna and its unique and long-lasting experience.”

Vito Ippolito, FIM President

“The FIM is very happy to support the development of new technologies, of which the new FIM Moto-e World Cup is an example. Energica is proving itself to be a reliable and expert leader in this sector and with the highly qualified support of Dorna we are sure that we are taking the road to success.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports