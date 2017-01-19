FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup

Their rivalry is already legendary on a number of sporting fronts, and now Australia and New Zealand are adding another chapter with the launch of the inaugural FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup, which will be staged at the AMCN International Island Classic at Phillip Island from January 27-29.

Results of the Aussie and Kiwi battles in the International Challenge multi-team event will be counted towards the Cup, and the country which amasses the most points will be crowned the maiden champion.

Peter Doyle, FIM Oceania Deputy President and Motorcycling Australia’s CEO

“In the interest of fostering the rich and lengthy trans-Tasman race history with our fellow motorcycling enthusiasts and competitors from New Zealand, FIM Oceania will for the first time host the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup in 2017 at the AMCN International Island Classic,” said Doyle.

“The FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup is designed to showcase Aussie and Kiwi competitors in a traditional, friendly rivalry – but for bragging rights of course! The plan is to grow the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup as an annual event.



“We are looking forward to welcoming New Zealand competitors and friends from ‘across the ditch’ on January 27 at the world famous Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.”

Australia’s fortunes in the Cup will be determined by Jed Metcher, Chas Hern, Shawn Giles, Alex Phillis, John Allen, Scott Webster, Steve Martin, Cameron Donald and Beau Beaton, and in the Kiwi corner will be Damian Mackie, Damien Kavney, Danny Deste, Glenn Hindle, Roger Gunn, Vince Sharpe, Simon Richards, Duncan Coutts and Pete Byers.

Now in its 13th year, the International Challenge (for bikes manufactured between 1973 and 1984) features teams from Australia, New Zealand, the USA, UK and Ireland. As well as looking to reclaim the International Challenge from the UK, the Aussies now have another title to aim for with the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup.

For tickets for the AMCN International Island Classic visit www.islandclassic.com.au