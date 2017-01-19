FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup

Their rivalry is already legendary on a number of sporting fronts, and now Australia and New Zealand are adding another chapter with the launch of the inaugural FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup, which will be staged at the AMCN International Island Classic at Phillip Island from January 27-29.

Results of the Aussie and Kiwi battles in the International Challenge multi-team event will be counted towards the Cup, and the country which amasses the most points will be crowned the maiden champion.

Island Classic 2015 - Cameron Donald - Paul Young

Peter Doyle, FIM Oceania Deputy President and Motorcycling Australia’s CEO

“In the interest of fostering the rich and lengthy trans-Tasman race history with our fellow motorcycling enthusiasts and competitors from New Zealand, FIM Oceania will for the first time host the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup in 2017 at the AMCN International Island Classic,” said Doyle. 

Island Classic 2016 - International Challenge Race Three Start

“The FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup is designed to showcase Aussie and Kiwi competitors in a traditional, friendly rivalry – but for bragging rights of course! The plan is to grow the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup as an annual event.

Damien Kavney - Island Classic 2015 - Image by Russell Colvin

“We are looking forward to welcoming New Zealand competitors and friends from ‘across the ditch’ on January 27 at the world famous Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.”

Island Classic 2016 - International Challenge Race One Start

Australia’s fortunes in the Cup will be determined by Jed Metcher, Chas Hern, Shawn Giles, Alex Phillis, John Allen, Scott Webster, Steve Martin, Cameron Donald and Beau Beaton, and in the Kiwi corner will be Damian Mackie, Damien Kavney, Danny Deste, Glenn Hindle, Roger Gunn, Vince Sharpe, Simon Richards, Duncan Coutts and Pete Byers.

Shawn Giles

Now in its 13th year, the International Challenge (for bikes manufactured between 1973 and 1984) features teams from Australia, New Zealand, the USA, UK and Ireland. As well as looking to reclaim the International Challenge from the UK, the Aussies now have another title to aim for with the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup.

Cam Donald and Shawn Giles

For tickets for the AMCN International Island Classic visit www.islandclassic.com.au

Australia Captain:  Rex Wolfenden
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
2 Chas Hern Honda Harris F1 1982 1100
19 Shawn Giles Suzuki Katana 1982 1294
20 Alex Phillis Suzuki XR69 1982 1177
22 Jed Metcher Honda Harris F1 1982 1100
37 John Allen Yamaha TZ 1978 750
76 Scott Webster Harris XR69 1982 1200
86 Cameron Donald Irving Vincent Black Lightning 1978 1300
99 Steve Martin Suzuki Katana 1982 1294
186 Beau Beaton Irving Vincent Black Lightning 1978 1300
           
New Zealand Captain:  Duncan Coutts
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
6 Damian Mackie Yamaha TZ750 1978 750
10 Damien Kavney Suzuki XR69 1982 1260
46 Danny Deste Honda CB1100R 1980 1155
50 Glenn Hindle Suzuki XR69 1980 1170
107 Roger Gunn Suzuki GSX1100SD 1982 1294
146 Vince Sharpe Harris Suzuki XR69 1981 1280
211 Simon Richards Suzuki Katana 1981 1260
335 Duncan Coutts Kawasaki KZ 1200 1982 1200
427 Pete Byers Suzuki GSX 1982 1100
Island Classic International Challenge

