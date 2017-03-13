After breaking his shoulder at Jerez two weeks ago Marc Marquez then crashes five times at Qatar MotoGP Test

Marc Marquez has certainly been throwing the Repsol HRC RC-213V down the road a bit of late. The defending World Champion dislocated his shoulder at Jerez two weeks ago, and crashed at least five times during last weekend’s Qatar MotoGP Test.

Marquez fell twice on day one of the test, both at the final corner of the 5.380km Losail International Circuit, and finished that opening day only 12th quickest.

Marquez then fell again early on day three, and then twice again later in the day, including a crash early on in his long race simulation run.

Thus Marquez only managed to finish the Qatar MotoGP Test 11th overall, half-a-second down on teammate Dani Pedrosa.

The quotes below reflect the Spaniard’s comments after day three, thus he quotes three crashes but he also crashed twice earlier in the test.

Marc Marquez – P11 – 1m54.990

“I’m happy with the pace we were able to keep today but of course it hasn’t been the best test of the pre-season for us. I crashed three times, the first at the very beginning because the bike had a wobble at turn 4 and I braked late. Then later in the night I lost the front twice, and especially the last crash during my race simulation was my fault. But when you’re doing a long run you must try and push, otherwise you can’t understand where you really are. Anyway, better if this kind of thing happens now, during a test, and hopefully when we come here again for the race we’ll be able to manage things better. As I said, our rhythm is quite good; only Maverick [Viñales] is faster than everyone here, and if we were to race tomorrow I believe we should be able to fight for the podium.”

