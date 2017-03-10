Five MXF ProRider S Gloves

This is the latest generation of motocross gloves built based on the experience of MX Grand Prix Five riders Valentin Guillod and Dylan Ferrandis. The ProRider S is even more lightweight, thin, elastic, and breathable than the MXF Pro Rider.

The topside is made from a single piece of YP Mesh, while finger contours are in small Airmesh and everything is done to create an unparalleled fit, with finger protection and a Sonic Five logo.

The thumbs feature comfort gel at grip contact points in order to reduce the risk of blisters, while palms have protective gel to absorb shock in the event of a fall.

The palm area is made from Nanofront, which ensures control and grip that are unequaled to this day. A Lycra comfort gusset is placed underneath the TPR and Velcro adjustment tab, which stops dirt from getting into the glove.

The Five MXF ProRider S is the ultimate in MX gloves and is available for $49.95 RRP in sizes XS to XXXL.

The Five MXF ProRider S is available a number of colour options: