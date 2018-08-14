Fly Racing F-2 Carbon Helmet
Updated for 2019 – $399.95 RRP
Fly Racing’s highly popular F-2 Carbon helmet has a well earned reputation as one of the most comfortable options on the market and the brand has evolved the helmet with a host of updates for the 2019 iteration.
Improvements include a new tri-composite carbon-fibre shell, made in a single piece, the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) and great airflow, ensuring that reputation for leading comfort continues, without compromising the level of technology and safety on offer at a competitive price of $399.95.
See your local Fly Racing stockist for more information or visit the McLeod Accessories website (link).
Fly Racing F-2 Carbon Helmet features
- ECE/DOT approved
- MIPS Brain Protection System – helmet integrated, low-friction layer designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts
- Carbon Matrix composite shell
- Dual-density EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) liner
- Custom rubber trim with integrated nose guard
- Lightweight machined aluminum visor screws
- Stainless steel rivets and D-rings
- Two shells and Three EPS sizes for a precise fit
- Removable and washable COOLMAX comfort liner and cheek pads
- All FLY helmets have TFV (True Functional Ventilation). When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
- Quad-vent above eye port draws air from goggle to reduce fogging
- Soft fleece helmet bag
- RRP $399.95
