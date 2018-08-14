Fly Racing F-2 Carbon Helmet

Updated for 2019 – $399.95 RRP

Fly Racing’s highly popular F-2 Carbon helmet has a well earned reputation as one of the most comfortable options on the market and the brand has evolved the helmet with a host of updates for the 2019 iteration.

Improvements include a new tri-composite carbon-fibre shell, made in a single piece, the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) and great airflow, ensuring that reputation for leading comfort continues, without compromising the level of technology and safety on offer at a competitive price of $399.95.

See your local Fly Racing stockist for more information or visit the McLeod Accessories website (link).

Fly Racing F-2 Carbon Helmet features