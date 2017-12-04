ASBK Classes to run at WorldSBK season opener

For 2018, the opening round of ASBK will see the addition of the YMF R3 Cup to run alongside Australian YMI Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300 as our domestic series joins the International program of World Superbike and World Supersport at Phillip Island, February 23-25.

Motorcycling Australia Operations Director Martin Port

“The addition of the YMF R3 Cup completes the pathway for young and fresh talent to shine on an international stage. This could only have been achieved with the full support and vision of Phillip Island Operations (PIO) Managing Director Fergus Cameron. The 2017 season opener resulted in the biggest grid numbers across the Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300 classes have been seen in over a decade. It also provided some of the most competitive racing. 2018 promises to an even bigger year!”

Fergus Cameron Managing Director PI SBK

“PI SBK are delighted with the announcement of the Support Classes for the Yamaha Finance round of the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship February 23 -25. The support class racing has delivered some absolutely thrilling racing in the past few years and we expect this to continue in 2018 from the Aussie Superbike, Supersport, Supersport 300 and now the YMF R3 Cup guys and girls. Kicking off Round 1 of the ASBK championship provides a great synergy with the world series and has all the riders at the top of their game keen to impress. The addition of the YMF R3 Cup is a great way to support the development of the sport in Australia and we can’t wait to see it all come together next February.”

It’s all adding up to a spectacular round of on-track bike action between the four ASBK classes competing at the Yamaha Motor Finance sponsored WorldSBK season opener.

2018 Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK Calendar