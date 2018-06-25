Government funding for Broadford resurfacing

The Road racing and recreational motorcycle sports community are celebrating Saturday’s announcement of track resurfacing works at one of the state’s premier racing circuits.

Visiting the Broadford State Motorcycle Sports Complex on Saturday – at the Women’s Only Ride Day, Member for Northern Victoria, Jaclyn Symes announced an Andrews Government funding package of $143,000 to resurface the Road Race Circuit.

In addition to this, $330,000 has also been provided from the Victorian Governments ‘Strategic Sporting Infrastructure Program‘ to go towards the re-surfacing works.

This means that nearly half a million dollars has been poured into this project, ensuring that the Broadford State Motorcycle Sports Complex can continue to deliver for the communities that utilise the wonderful Road Race circuit.

The Broadford Road Race Circuit plays host to some major racing and recreational events all year around, catering to Road Bikes, Sidecars, Super-moto and Historics, just to mention a few.

The circuit also provides a facility for new riders wanting to try out motorcycle sports, riders wanting to experience a competition surface, junior motorcycle sports development programs and of course the Womens Only Ride Days, which are designed to encourage female participation around road bikes both recreationally and competitively.

The complex is a key asset for Motorcycling Victoria, however the track is showing wear and tear.

The updated circuit surface will be laid later this year, and will continue to ensure Broadford operate as one of the best Road Circuit facilities in Victoria.

The Women’s Only Ride Day is organised by Motorcycling Victoria to encourage women to come and try Road Racing bikesin a safe and supported environment. This is done to foster an increase in female participation in motorcycling sport, which is very male dominated. Coaches and mentors are also on hand to give the ladies all the assistance they need to develop their skills and confidence on a bike.

First time participants not only get to have hands-on experience, they can also get a free three month Recreational License if they want to continue riding.

Since the ride days started in 2016 interest has grown and last year the number of licenses issued jumped more than 60 percent.

The Andrews Government funding of $50,000 for Motorcycling Victoria’s Female Participation Program ensures days like Saturday’s Women’s Only Ride Day are possible. This further demonstrates the Victorian Governments strong commitment to motorcycling sports in Victoria, and also to encourage women and girls to get out there and get active!