Gas Gas ECRanger

Gas Gas is set to release slightly less performance oriented spin-offs from their two-stroke EC enduro line up with the pending release of the new ECRanger in both 200cc and 300cc variants.

GasGas ECRanger LHR
Designed to be much more user friendly and amenable to new riders, while maintaining a true go anywhere flexibility derived from Gas Gas’ Trials and Enduro roots. It also brings back some fond memories for some of their long gone Pampera trailbike.

GasGas ECRanger RHS ADR
The new ECRanger machines are also set to be eligible for full road registration in Australia, while a kit provided with the machine will open up the performance in those states with recreational rego schemes or for use on private land. In these images you will see some pictured where the ECRanger has a black expansion chamber and indicators fitted but without the guard extension that Australian ADR machines will have.

GasGas ECRanger Engine
The aims have been to make the ECRanger light and easy to handle. At 108kg dry it is certainly light enough and with the two-stroke engine derived from the more hard-core EC enduro models detuned for an easier to handle power delivery it’s 9.8 litre fuel cell should give the ECRanger a tank range well in excess of 100km.

GasGas ECRanger RHF
For true off-road performance and long travel suspension there is no getting around the fact that the seat height is always going to be higher than those with short legs would prefer. At 940 mm it is 20 mm shorter than the EC enduro models, but that number is still going to put it out of reach for some.

GasGas ECRanger LHF
KYB supply both the shock absorber and 46mm open-cartridge forks. Front suspension travel is a very generous 270mm while the stated figure of 119mm for the rear obviously relates to shock stroke and not wheel travel via the linkage, which I expect will be up around 250mm.

GasGas ECRanger Linkage
While the EC models are high performance machines that you can race right out of the box the new ECRanger machines are designed towards the trail rider. The ECRanger does however share the same central spine frame and many components with its more performance based siblings. Such as the quality Magura hydraulic clutch pictured below.

GasGas ECRanger Clutch
The engine is softened in its power delivery via a new cylinder and cylinder head that lowers the compression ratio and is aimed at making for a much more user friendly power curve. The Keihin PWK38 carburettor on the EC300 hard enduro machine is swapped to a PWK36 for the new ECRanger 300 and 200 models. The 72 x 72 mm bore/stroke is retained while the 200cc variant has a 62.5 mm bore and 65 mm stroke.

GasGas ECRanger Engine
A padded seat cover helps cosset the buns of the trail rider that prefers to sit more than stand up on the pegs while stirring the machine into life is done via electric start. There is no kick-start back up but a reliable lead-acid battery powers the system so that should pose no problems.

GasGas ECRanger Cockpit
The Kayaba forks are adjustable for both compression and rebound while the rear shock is the same as used on the race ready EC models, but in a slightly shorter length and tuned a little softer but remains fully adjustable.

GasGas ECRanger Shock
Braking at the front is provided by a twin-piston caliper produced by Spanish specialist J.Juan. A company that provides braking systems to some Moto2 World Championship teams and now being adopted more widely in OEM fitments. Also know as Braktec, this company also supplies the 260 mm front disc and 220 mm rear.

GasGas ECRanger Brake
Excel supply the rims which are shod with 90/90-21 and 120/90-18 Vee Rubber hoops and the chain is from Regina.

GasGas ECRanger Swingarm
We have asked Gas Gas Australia for indications on price and expected availability but are yet to receive any confirmations.

GasGas ECRanger Technical Specifications
GasGas ECRanger 300 Technical Specifications

GasGas ECRanger Technical Specifications
GasGas ECRanger 200 Technical Specifications

