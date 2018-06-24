Oxford Tank Grips & Tank Clamps now available

Oxford Products are celebrating 45 years of bringing innovative products to the world’s motorcyclists, and have introduced the Oxford Tank Clamp and Tank Grips, now available in all good motorcycle stores (via Ficeda Accessories).

The interface between the inside of your leg and the tank is crucial for stability, confidence and control. Stabilise the rider, stabilise the bike. Once the bike is stable, greater confidence and control will result in better cornering, with the two options offering solutions for textile and leather gear.

Oxford Tank Clamp – For textile pants

Tank Clamp is an oil, chemical and temperature resistant fuel tank grip set. The properties of the Tank Clamp material make it ideal for use with textile riding pants. The provide paintwork protection along with excellent levels of grip and performance.

Each pack contains two grips with pre-moulded cut line, allowing for a custom fit. Securely stuck down with a top quality 3M adhesive. The Oxford Tank clamp is part # OX615 and available for $64.95 RRP.

Oxford Tank Grips – For leathers

Tank Grips are oil, chemical and temperature resistant fuel tank grips. The ‘hollow tooth’ structure of the material provides mechanical grip and makes it ideal for use with leathers.

Each pack includes two grips with pre-moulded cut line, allowing for a custom fit. Securely stuck down with a top quality 3M adhesive. The Oxford Tank Grips are part # OX552 ​and are available for $49.95 RRP.

For more information on the Oxford range available in Australia and products distributed by Ficeda Accessories, see the Ficeda website (link).