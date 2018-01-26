Giacomo Agostini | Island Classic 2018 Interview

Giacomo Agostini
“When you win, you are in love with your bike!”
Giacomo Agostini said he wants fans to “hear the music of the engine” as he kicks off three days at Victoria’s Phillip Island meeting lovers of motorcycles at the 25th AMCN International Island Classic for historic bikes (Jan 26-28).
The greatest motorcycle rider of our time, Giacomo at age 75, is making his fourth trip to the Island Classic and this year has brought four original MV Agustas from a private collection in Milan.
“When I use my bike I have a nice emotion because I go back with the memory and I remember all what I do with the bike so it is always a pleasure when I riding MV Agusta,” said Giacomo.
“All of these bikes I win the world championship. All these bikes are the original bikes. It is a collection of Mr Elli, he has this collection of very very special MVs.”
Two of the MVs at Phillip Island this weekend are the original bikes that brought ‘Ago’ championship success in the 350cc and 500cc GP classes between 1966-1973.
“I love them both because I win with both. When you win, you are in love with your bike!” said Giacomo.
Giacomo will be riding the 350cc version in parade laps across the weekend, as well as signing autographs and meeting fans.
The Island Classic features over 500 bikes and 300 riders from all corners of the globe in 56 races, including the headline act, the MV Agusta International Challenge where the UK, USA, Australia and NZ will battle for national honours.
FRIDAY TO SUNDAY (Jan 26-28)….Gates open at 8am, Racing from 9am-5pm, On-camping available all weekend if you want to getaway to the island for some sun and speed. Info www.islandclassic.com.au or ring the circuit on 03 5952 2710
TICKETS AT GATE
Kids 15 and under FREE, accompanied by a paying adult
Three day pass- adult $95
Saturday only – adult $55
Sunday only – adult $65
Three day ticket – adult $95
Adult entry and on circuit camping ticket for entire weekend (four nights) $190
|
2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
|
FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|Q1
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250
|15 min
|Q2
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|15 min
|Q3
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|15 min
|Q4
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds
|15 min
|Q5
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens
|15 min
|Q6
|Sidecars
|15 min
|Q7
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|15 min
|Q8
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|15 min
|Q9
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|15 min
|Q10
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|15 min
|Q11
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50%
|8 min
|Q12
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50%
|8 min
|Q13
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|15 min
|Q14
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|15 min
|Q15
|500 New Era
|15 min
|E1*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250
|4 Laps
|E2*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E3*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E4*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|4 Laps
|E5*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|4 Laps
|E6*
|Sidecars
|4 Laps
|Q16
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50%
|8 min
|Q17
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50%
|8 min
|E7*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E8*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
|2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME
|SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|E9*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E10*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E11*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E12*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational
|4 Laps
|E13*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|E14*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|5 Laps
|E15*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E16*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E17*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|5 Laps
|E18*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|5 Laps
|D1
|Demonstration Lap
|2 Laps
|E19
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E20*
|Sidecars
|5 Laps
|E21*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E22*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E23*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|E24*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E25*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E26*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|5 Laps
|E27*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
|D2
|Demonstration Lap
|2 Laps
|E28
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E29*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|4 Laps
|E30*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E31*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E32*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|4 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
|
2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
|
SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|E33*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|4 Laps
|E34*
|Sidecars
|4 Laps
|E35*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E36*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
|E37*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E38*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E39*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E40*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|4 Laps
|E41*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|D3
|Demonstration
|2 Laps
|E42
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E43*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|5 Laps
|E44*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E45*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E46*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|5 Laps
|E47*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|5 Laps
|E48*
|Sidecars
|5 Laps
|E49*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E50*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E51*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|D4
|Demonstration
|2 Laps
|E52
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E53*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E54*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E55*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|5 Laps
|E56*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy