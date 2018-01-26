Giacomo Agostini | Island Classic 2018 Interview

Agostini on his MV Agustas and the 2018 Island Classic

Giacomo Agostini

“When you win, you are in love with your bike!”

Giacomo Agostini said he wants fans to “hear the music of the engine” as he kicks off three days at Victoria’s Phillip Island meeting lovers of motorcycles at the 25th AMCN International Island Classic for historic bikes (Jan 26-28).

The greatest motorcycle rider of our time, Giacomo at age 75, is making his fourth trip to the Island Classic and this year has brought four original MV Agustas from a private collection in Milan.

“When I use my bike I have a nice emotion because I go back with the memory and I remember all what I do with the bike so it is always a pleasure when I riding MV Agusta,” said Giacomo.

“All of these bikes I win the world championship. All these bikes are the original bikes. It is a collection of Mr Elli, he has this collection of very very special MVs.”

Two of the MVs at Phillip Island this weekend are the original bikes that brought ‘Ago’ championship success in the 350cc and 500cc GP classes between 1966-1973.

“I love them both because I win with both. When you win, you are in love with your bike!” said Giacomo.

Giacomo will be riding the 350cc version in parade laps across the weekend, as well as signing autographs and meeting fans.

The Island Classic features over 500 bikes and 300 riders from all corners of the globe in 56 races, including the headline act, the MV Agusta International Challenge where the UK, USA, Australia and NZ will battle for national honours.

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY (Jan 26-28)….Gates open at 8am, Racing from 9am-5pm, On-camping available all weekend if you want to getaway to the island for some sun and speed. Info www.islandclassic.com.au or ring the circuit on 03 5952 2710

TICKETS AT GATE

Kids 15 and under FREE, accompanied by a paying adult

Three day pass- adult $95

Saturday only – adult $55

Sunday only – adult $65

Adult entry and on circuit camping ticket for entire weekend (four nights) $190

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC

EVENT SCHEDULE D1

26th – 28th JANUARY 2018

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018 9am Start Q1 Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250 15 min Q2 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 15 min Q3 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 15 min Q4 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds 15 min Q5 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens 15 min Q6 Sidecars 15 min Q7 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 15 min Q8 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 15 min Q9 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 15 min Q10 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 15 min Q11 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min Q12 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min Q13 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 15 min Q14 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 15 min Q15 500 New Era 15 min E1* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250 4 Laps E2* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps E3* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps E4* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps E5* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps E6* Sidecars 4 Laps Q16 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min Q17 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min E7* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps E8* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018 9am Start E9* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps E10* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps E11* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps E12* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational 4 Laps E13* 500 New Era 4 Laps E14* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 5 Laps E15* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps E16* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps E17* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps E18* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps D1 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps E19 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E20* Sidecars 5 Laps E21* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps E22* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps E23* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps E24* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps E25* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps E26* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps E27* 500 New Era 5 Laps D2 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps E28 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E29* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 4 Laps E30* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps E31* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps E32* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018 9am Start E33* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps E34* Sidecars 4 Laps E35* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps E36* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps E37* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps E38* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps E39* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps E40* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 4 Laps E41* 500 New Era 4 Laps D3 Demonstration 2 Laps E42 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E43* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 5 Laps E44* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps E45* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps E46* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps E47* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps E48* Sidecars 5 Laps E49* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps E50* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps E51* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps D4 Demonstration 2 Laps E52 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E53* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps E54* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps E55* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps E56* 500 New Era 5 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy