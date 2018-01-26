Giacomo Agostini | Island Classic 2018 Interview

Agostini on his MV Agustas and the 2018 Island Classic

Giacomo Agostini

“When you win, you are in love with your bike!”

Giacomo Agostini said he wants fans to “hear the music of the engine” as he kicks off three days at Victoria’s Phillip Island meeting lovers of motorcycles at the 25th AMCN International Island Classic for historic bikes (Jan 26-28).

Giacomo Agostini with his World Championship winning MV Agustas at the 2018 Island Classic - Image by Russ Colvin
Giacomo Agostini with his World Championship winning MV Agustas at the 2018 Island Classic – Image by Russ Colvin

The greatest motorcycle rider of our time, Giacomo at age 75, is making his fourth trip to the Island Classic and this year has brought four original MV Agustas from a private collection in Milan.

“When I use my bike I have a nice emotion because I go back with the memory and I remember all what I do with the bike so it is always a pleasure when I riding MV Agusta,” said Giacomo.

“All of these bikes I win the world championship. All these bikes are the original bikes. It is a collection of Mr Elli, he has this collection of very very special MVs.”

Two of the MVs at Phillip Island this weekend are the original bikes that brought ‘Ago’ championship success in the 350cc and 500cc GP classes between 1966-1973.

“I love them both because I win with both. When you win, you are in love with your bike!” said Giacomo.

Giacomo will be riding the 350cc version in parade laps across the weekend, as well as signing autographs and meeting fans.

The Island Classic features over 500 bikes and 300 riders from all corners of the globe in 56 races, including the headline act, the MV Agusta International Challenge where the UK, USA, Australia and NZ will battle for national honours.

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY (Jan 26-28)….Gates open at 8am, Racing from 9am-5pm, On-camping available all weekend if you want to getaway to the island for some sun and speed. Info www.islandclassic.com.au or ring the circuit on 03 5952 2710

TICKETS AT GATE
Kids 15 and under FREE, accompanied by a paying adult
Three day pass- adult $95
Saturday only – adult $55
Sunday only – adult $65
Three day ticket – adult $95
Adult entry and on circuit camping ticket for entire weekend (four nights) $190

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

 FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018
9am Start
Q1 Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250 15 min
Q2 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 15 min
Q3 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 15 min
Q4 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds 15 min
Q5 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens 15 min
Q6 Sidecars 15 min
Q7 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 15 min
Q8 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 15 min
Q9 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 15 min
Q10 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 15 min
Q11 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min
Q12 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min
Q13 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 15 min
Q14 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 15 min
Q15 500 New Era 15 min
E1* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250  4 Laps
E2* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps
E3* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps
E4* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps
E5* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps
E6* Sidecars 4 Laps
Q16 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min
Q17 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min
E7* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps
E8* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

 

SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME
SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
9am Start
E9* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps
E10* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps
E11* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps
E12* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational 4 Laps
E13* 500 New Era 4 Laps
E14* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 5 Laps
E15* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps
E16* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E17* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps
E18* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps
D1 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps
E19 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E20* Sidecars 5 Laps
E21* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps
E22* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E23* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
E24* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E25* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
E26* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps
E27* 500 New Era 5 Laps
D2 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps
E28 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E29* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250  4 Laps
E30* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps
E31* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps
E32* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

 

SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018

9am Start
E33* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps
E34* Sidecars 4 Laps
E35* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps
E36* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps
E37* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps
E38* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps
E39* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps
E40* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 4 Laps
E41* 500 New Era 4 Laps
D3 Demonstration 2 Laps
E42 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E43* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era  250 5 Laps
E44* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps
E45* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E46* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps
E47* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps
E48* Sidecars 5 Laps
E49* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps
E50* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E51* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
D4 Demonstration 2 Laps
E52 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E53* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E54* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
E55* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps
E56* 500 New Era 5 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

