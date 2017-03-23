Glenn Scott completes successful pre-season European SSTK1000 testing

Australian road racer, Glenn Scott has begun a promising 2017 season with six days of pre-season testing in the south of Spain on his new Kawasaki ZX-10RR machine.

Scott will be racing in the European 1000 Superstock championship with the professional and well-renowned Dutch team, Agro-On BenJan Kawasaki racing team to continue his dream of racing internationally. Glenn will be based in The Netherlands, where he will live, work and train.

“The team are extremely professional and very welcoming. Learning a completely new bike this year will be tough but a challenge nonetheless that I will take on and conquer. The six days of preseason testing was a great chance for me to get to know the bike, the team and how everything all works together, before we head to Aragon for Round 1 at the end of March.”

Glenn and the team’s first stop was Almeria in the south of Spain. A track Scott was unfamiliar with, but being the first time back on the bike after 11 months due to injury, he was very excited to be there.

Unfortunately rain hindered two out of the three days at Almeria but that didn’t stop them from hitting the track. The team were still able to turn some laps and become comfortable with working with one another. This short time on the bike allowed Scott to find his bearings and become very familiar with his new machine.

“The feeling of hopping on a bike and track for the first time in 11 months was spectacular. My first impressions were awesome, I loved my new bike and the team had a sense of professionalism I had never seen before, it was very reassuring. Our first few days were used to break everything in. New bike, new team and a whole new challenge for me.”

The team then headed up to Jerez, Spain, where they spent another three days testing the bike under different track conditions. The sun managed to stay out most of the time, so Scott and the team found some good ground with the bike and improved times and settings.

Scott managed to finish off the testing week within one second of his experienced Dutch teammate. Which was a massive confidence boost and showed that they were on the right track for setup.

“Finishing off the week in Jerez was a massive plus for me, I already knew the track, so I could solely focus on the bike and improving the setup and my riding style. I was very fortunate to have Al Samuels with me for the week of testing, he was able to help me understand the new ZX-10RR and adapt a whole new style of riding that it requires. He has imparted a wealth of knowledge onto me that I can use to my advantage and for that I can’t thank him enough. Although we still have a lot to learn I am excited with the progress we made over the last six days and I can’t wait to get on the bike again in Aragon for Round 1. I would like to say a massive thank you to my sponsors for this year as without these guys my year wouldn’t be possible. Thank you to Shark Leathers, Shoei Helmets, Daytona boots, Agro-On, BenJan, West Sliders and Jos Engbers Motoren.”

First round of the European 1000 Superstock Championship kicks off in Aragon, Spain on 31st March – 2nd April.