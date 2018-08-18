Grid Girls

2018 Red Bull Ring MotoGP

Grid Girl Image Gallery A

Images by AJRN

Round 11 of the MotoGP championship took place at Red Bull Ring – Spielberg for the eyetime Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. Here we bring you our fan favourite, the beautiful MotoGP Grid Girls.

As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.

Images brought to you by AJRN