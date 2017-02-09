Harley-Davidson announce new Road King Special

Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand has announced the arrival of a new Road King Special, which joins the Milwaukee-Eight powered Touring range in 2017.

Bathed in black and powered by the intoxicating 1750cc Milwaukee-Eight engine, the new Road King Special has a darker edge to the traditional styling and proportions of the classic Road King.

It also benefits from the improved suspension that is fitted to all the 2017 Harley Touring models and the 10 per cent stronger torque delivery that the new four-valve per cylinder engine has brought to American icon.

Pricing for the new Harley-Davidson Road King Special starts at $34,995 ride away in Australia and $37,995 ride away in New Zealand.

Signature features of the Road King Special include a dark shadowed front, topped by a gloss-black headlamp nacelle, mini-ape handlebars, stretched saddlebags, lowered profile and dominant blacked-out livery.

The Road King Special’s engine guard, handlebar and hand controls, mirrors, turn signals, engine covers, air cleaner cover, mufflers and exhaust shields also feature black surfaces. (Chrome is retained only on some key engine components – the lower rocker boxes, pushrod tubes and tappet blocks to emphasize the iconic V-Twin form of the Milwaukee-Eight engine). The Road King Special Milwaukee-Eight is the first ever all-black engine finish

New gloss black Turbine cast-aluminum wheels include a 19-inch front topped by a lowprofile fender. Stretched Saddlebags flow over the mufflers to provide a slammed-to-the-ground appearance without reducing suspension travel. A rear fascia panel fills the space between the saddlebags and rear fender, and a low-mount license plate module completes the tight, low lines of the rear end.

The Road King Special will be available in four colour options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim, Hot Rod Red Flake Hard Candy Custom and Olive Gold.

Visit H-D.com.au to see all 2017 Harley-Davidson models and to find a local authorised Harley-Davidson dealer