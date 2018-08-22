Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

$35,495 Ride Away

Behold the 2019 Harley Davidson FXDR 114, the tenth Harley-Davidson based on the Softail platform introduced in 2008. Potentially looking to fill the gap in the market left by the discontinued V-Rod range, the FXDR 114 is an aggressive performance machine.

Brad Richards, H-D Vice President of Styling and Design

“The look of the FXDR 114 expresses its performance potential and highlights the technical features that set it apart from the rest of the Softail line-up. The drag-bike influence is strong with the raked and inverted front end, massive intake and exhaust, proportional contrast between the wheels and the clipped tail section. But we made sure that purely technical elements like the aluminium swingarm, fully integrated digital instrumentation within the rider controls, and exposed external suspension adjuster are highlighted as well and help define this bike’s mission, which is pure performance – not just straight-line performance.”

Weight saving is a common theme through the 2019 Harley-Davidson range. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 is already much lighter with the liberal use of weight-saving aluminium and composite components. The FXDR 114 also utilises an aluminium swingarm to achieve a 4.62kg weight reduction (6.25kg vs. 10.88kg, or 43% less) over a steel Softail swingarm.

A 19” light weight forged aluminium front and 18” aluminium disk rear wheel also helps reduce unsprung weight.

Other weight saving measures include the addition of an aluminium sub-frame and the swap to light weight composites for the tail section, and front and rear mudguards giving a combined saving or approximately 3.17kg.

All of this weight saving coupled with the unrelenting torque of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine delivers hardcore aggression from every set of traffic lights.

David Latz, H-D Product Manager

“This motorcycle is really a blast to ride. The FXDR 114 surrounds the very capable Softail chassis with Milwaukee-Eight 114 power, premium front and rear suspension and a host of new weight-saving components and materials. This is a powercruiser that delivers exceptional ride and handling characteristics.”

The new FXDR 114 starts at $35,495 AUD.