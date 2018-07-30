Harley goes adventure-touring | Meet the Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson are planning a new middleweight platform encompassing motorcycles from 500cc to 1250cc and will spawn Harley’s first adventure-touring machine.

Dubbed the Pan America 1250, the machine will be powered by what is certain to be an all-new engine.

It also looks to be fitted with conventional suspension and radially mounted Brembo calipers.

H-D have stated that the machine will be expected some time in 2020 alongside a new custom model and also a quite handsome looking 975cc Streetfighter model.

We first rode the LiveWire prototype some years ago and came away quite enthusiastic about the new machine which thanks to a strategically straight-cut gear drive was the first electric machine to actually sound good!

Harley have confirmed the LiveWire will go on sale early in 2019.

Harley have also indicated that they have a range of small electric motorcycles under development, some of which appear to be more bicycle like than motorcycle. This makes sense as no licence would be required in most jurisdictions for low powered machines that have more common with bicycles than motorcycles.

Harley also shed more light on their small-displacement (250cc to 500cc) motorcycle for Asia emerging markets through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia.

This new product and broader distribution is intended to fuel Harley-Davidson’s customer access and growth in India, one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the world, and other Asia markets.