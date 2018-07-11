Harley-Davidson XR750

One of the most recognisable of all American motorcycles are the Harley Davidson dirt trackers!

With the AMA rule changes introduced in 1969, the long-serving (1952-69) Harley Davidson KR750 model became obsolete. The XR750 was released in 1970 and went on to become the most successful model in AMA history.

Originally fitted with cast iron heads, a redesign in 1972 saw an all alloy motor with a revised bore/stroke. Power was 82hp at 7700rpm with a dry weight of 134kg.

This 1975 model has been restored to the specification in which it finished its racing career. The frame, motor, wheels and tank are original.

Aftermarket parts include: Bills exhaust system, Carl Patrick clutch & primary cover, 38mm Mikuni flat-slide carburettors, Kawasaki steering damper, Steve Storz rear brake, triple clamps and motor tuning. The seat is also aftermarket.

This bike was photographed in Orange County, California in 2016.





