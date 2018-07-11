Harley-Davidson XR750

One of the most recognisable of all American motorcycles are the Harley Davidson dirt trackers!

PA Harley Davidson XR
This is a 1975 Harley-Davidson XR750 restored to racing trim

With the AMA rule changes introduced in 1969, the long-serving (1952-69) Harley Davidson KR750 model became obsolete. The XR750 was released in 1970 and went on to become the most successful model in AMA history.

PA Harley Davidson XR big
Harley-Davidson XR750

Originally fitted with cast iron heads, a redesign in 1972 saw an all alloy motor with a revised bore/stroke. Power was 82hp at 7700rpm with a dry weight of 134kg.

PA Harley Davidson XR
The Harley-Davidson XR750 boasted 82hp

This 1975 model has been restored to the specification in which it finished its racing career. The frame, motor, wheels and tank are original.

PA Harley Davidson XR
The frame, tank, motor and wheels seen here are all original – Mikuni flat-slide carbs are non-standard, along with the clutch and primary cover

Aftermarket parts include: Bills exhaust system, Carl Patrick clutch & primary cover, 38mm Mikuni flat-slide carburettors, Kawasaki steering damper, Steve Storz rear brake, triple clamps and motor tuning. The seat is also aftermarket.

PA Harley Davidson XR
Aftermarket parts have also been used in various areas

This bike was photographed in Orange County, California in 2016.

PA Harley Davidson XR
Harley-Davidson XR750 – Triples are also not standard

PA Harley Davidson XR
Harley-Davidson XR750

PA Harley Davidson XR
Harley-Davidson XR750 – Weight was just 132kg

