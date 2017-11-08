Sport Glide brings more versatility to Softail platform

Overnight Harley have revealed a new Sport Glide model that is designed to be one of the most versatile and capable models in the 2018 Harley-Davidson line-up.

Sport Glide is a new star of the vastly improved new Softail platform, of which the Sport Glide is the ninth model released for the 2018 model year.

Both the 1.5″ mini-fairing and lockable panniers are easily removed and the bike converted from city cruiser to tourer, complete with Cruise Control. The clamshell panniers hold a combined capacity of 25.5-litres.

Additional luggage capacity can be added with an accessory sissy bar upright, luggage rack or Tour-Pak mounting rack, each with the all-new HoldFast detachable latch system designed specifically for the new Softail platform. Much like the Sport Glide panniers and fairing, HoldFast accessories can be installed or removed in seconds to strip the bike back down to its essential cruiser form.

An optional 5.5-inch Light Smoke Windshield will also be available from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Accessories.

Also aiding the ease of conversion from cruising to commuting or touring is the easy access to rear suspension preload adjustment.

Up front inverted 43mm forks suspend the reasonably light, for a Harley, 304kg Sport Glide.

Seat height is a remarkably low 652.7mm

Power is provided by a blacked out version of the much acclaimed Milwaukee-Eight 107 Big Twin pumping 145Nm through a six-speed transmission and belt final drive.

Dual counter-balancers are tuned to eliminate primary vibration at idle while permitting some engine character to reach the rider at speed. The engine is rigid-mounted in the frame, which stiffens the chassis and connects the rider more directly to the powertrain.

Precision oil cooling around the hottest areas of the cylinder heads are claimed to aid rider and passenger comfort.

Sensibly sized new ‘Mantis’ rims are shod with Michelin Scorcher 130/70-18 rubber up front and 180/70-16 at the rear.

The Softail Sport Glide will be available in three colour options; Vivid Black, Twisted Cherry and Silver Fortune.

All machines have keyless ignition and a USB charging port.

Lighting the way is a Daymaker LED headlamp while the rear indicators and taillight are also LED. and keyless ignition.

The Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is priced from $27,750 AUD and $29,495 NZD rideaway, and will be available in Harley-Davidson dealerships soon.