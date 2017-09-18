Hayden wins MotoAmerica Race 1 – Superstock’s Scholtz wins Race 2

Garrett Gerloff crowned Supersport Champion – Benjamin Smith takes KTM RC Cup title

Superbikes Race 1: Hayden takes third win of 2017

Roger Hayden made it through three starts to earn his third win of the 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, the Yoshimura Suzuki rider holding off the advances of Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Josh Herrin to win by .700 of a second in the Honda Championship of Alabama presented by Broaster Genuine Chicken at Barber Motorsports Park.

After earning his seventh pole position of the season earlier in the day during Superpole, Hayden nailed the holeshot to lead the first part of the race, only to see a red flag on the second lap when Sylvain Barrier and Josh Hayes crashed in separate incidents.

Hayden grabbed the holeshot again on the restart, but was again shown the red flag when David Anthony crashed in turn one with his Fly Racing/Motul/ADR Motorsports Kawasaki and the Airfence catching fire.

The third time was the charm, however, and Hayden was never headed in recording his third victory of the season.

Roger Hayden

“It’s a little difficult to stay focused when we have multiple restarts like we did today. After the first red flag it seemed like the tires took a drop, which they seemed to do after each restart. It was really slick and easy to make a mistake out there, especially with Josh (Herrin) pushing me. There were a few wet spots and it’s always difficult to be the guy in the lead pushing the pace when it gets like that. Everything has been working well on the bike and I feel comfortable leading the race now.”

Herrin, who is filling in on the factory Yamaha for the injured Cameron Beaubier, piled the pressure on Hayden for the duration, surviving a near crash with two laps to go to finish second.

Josh Herrin

“I can’t thank the guys on the team enough as they’ve been working above and beyond to get me comfortable on the bike. I could tell as soon as we pulled the bike out of the truck yesterday that it was going to work a lot better for me. We’ve been constantly changing things in between sessions. The race was pretty crazy today with the red flags and it made it difficult putting the tires through so many heat cycles. I was able to get a decent jump on the third start and drove around the outside of Toni (Elias) and was able to open a little bit of a gap on him. Roger (Hayden) pulled out on us with five laps to go and then I had a surge and was able to reel him back in. I had a big moment in the final laps by tucking the front and was really lucky to save that from a crash.”

Third place went to Yamalube/Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African earning his first Motul Superbike podium of the season while also winning his ninth Bazzaz Superstock 1000 win of the year. Scholtz wrapped up the Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Championship last weekend with a victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Mathew Scholtz

“It definitely helps to not think about the championship and just focus on riding my own pace, I was able to hang onto the Superbike guys for about 10 laps today, but maybe I can improve my consistency some towards the end of the race. Bobby (Fong) showed it’s possible to get on the podium with the Superbike guys earlier in the season and I’m just really happy to be up here.”

A day after destroying his Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda, Jake Gagne bounced back to finish fourth in the race. Gagne held off the constant barrage of attacks by TOBC Racing’s Danny Eslick to beat the Oklahoman by .286 of a second after his crew pulled an all nighter to get the CBR1000RR repaired.

Not far behind Eslick came Cycle World Suzuki’s Hayden Gillim with Gillim winning the Suzuki battle with fellow Kentuckian Jake Lewis on the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki. Team WD-40/Scheibe Racing’s Jason DiSalvo, Hudson Motorcycles/Helmet Sounds’ Bryce Prince and Quicksilver Latus Motors Kawasaki’s Bobby Fong rounded out the top 10.

In addition to Barrier, Hayes and Anthony, newly crowned MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Toni Elias was also a crasher, the Spaniard losing the front of his Yoshimura Suzuki on the eighth lap while running third behind Hayden and Herrin.

The top three in the championship are secure, but there is a chance that Scholtz would stake fourth in the Motul Superbike Championship from Hayes in Sunday’s race. Hayes currently leads Scholtz by 16 points.

Motul Superbike Race 1

Roger Hayden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki Josh Herrin, Dublin, Ga., Yamaha Mathew Scholtz, Durban, South Africa, Yamaha Jake Gagne, San Diego, Calif., Honda Danny Eslick, Tulsa, Ok., Yamaha Hayden Gillim, Philpot, Ky., Suzuki Jake Lewis, Owensboro, Ky, Suzuki Jason DiSalvo, Tiladega, AL., BMW Bryce Prince, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha Bobby Fong, Stockton, Calif., Kawasaki

Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Race 1

Mathew Scholtz, Durban, South Africa, Yamaha Danny Eslick, Tulsa, Okla., Yamaha Hayden Gillim, Philpot, Ky., Suzuki Jake Lewis, Owensboro, Ky, Suzuki Bryce Prince, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha Bobby Fong, Stockton, Calif., Kawasaki Max Flinders, Preston, England, Yamaha Martin Biernacki, Jaslo, Poland, BMW

Superbikes Race 2: Scholtz makes history in Barber thriller

Mathew Scholtz made history on a rainy Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park, the Yamalube/Westby rider becoming the first rider to win a Motul Superbike race on a Superstock-spec 1000. Scholtz, with his first career AMA Superbike win, also became the first South African to take victory in the 41-year history of the series.

The race was wet and wild and it took three starts to get it completed. The first start was a dry race that was stopped when a light rain began. The second start was called a wet race but was aborted after just one lap when heavy rains and puddles caused Scholtz to crashed on the front straight.

The third time was the charm and Scholtz didn’t let his first high-speed slide through the water slow him. He reeled in fast starter Josh Hayes, passed him and then held off the last-lap advances of Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda’s Jake Gagne until Gagne crashed out while on Scholtz tail on the final lap. That allowed newly crowned MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Elias to finish second and four-time AMA Superbike Champion Hayes to take third.

Mathew Scholtz

“On the final lap, I looked back and saw that Jake (Gagne) was maybe one second back and I was just trying to hold tight lines, I had no idea that Jake had actually crashed and thought that he was right on me the entire time. I was focusing on getting a good drive that last lap and nearly tossed it away twice. I couldn’t be happier taking the overall win today since this means so much to the Westby Yamaha guys and I think they’re over the moon with what we accomplished.”

Scholtz crossed the line just 1.01 seconds ahead of Elias and the Yoshimura Suzuki to win the Honda Championship of Alabama, presented by Genuine Broaster Chicken.

Toni Elias

“The track was good on the final restart except for the sealer in certain areas that made it really slick and scary to ride. The team did a good job to give me a competitive bike, but for me, I just lacked some confidence in the conditions. I’m happy with this second position even though I would have liked to have a little bit more. We have to enjoy this moment a little bit, but we will need to continue to work because many riders are going fast and will be coming for me.”

Hayes ended up 4.3 seconds adrift on the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory YZF-R1.

Josh Hayes

“In the beginning of the race, experience or whatever, I kind of felt like I knew where things were. We had that red flag and that actually was a good thing for me since we had a technical issue with the bike. There was a little extra water on the track for the restart and I think that helped me early in the race, but once it began to dry the guys behind me seemed to have a little bit more. I think Mathew (Scholtz) and Toni (Elias) were a little bit more comfortable running on that lean angle. I just gave it my best with where I felt comfortable running at.”

Fourth place went to Cycle World Suzuki’s Hayden Gillim, the Kentuckian finishing second in the Bazzaz Superstock class behind Scholtz, who in the process of winning the Superbike class won his 10thSuperstock race of the season.

Team WD-40/Scheibe Racing’s Jason DiSalvo had his best result of the season, riding the team’s BMW to fifth place. Sixth, and third in the Bazzaz Superstock class, went to TOBC Racing’s Danny Eslick.

Hudson Motorcycles/Helmet Sounds’ Bryce Prince, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis, Strugess Cycle Kawasaki’s Kenny Riedmann and Quicksilver Latus Motors Kawasaki’s Bobby Fong rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Yesterday’s winner Roger Hayden elected not to race in the wet conditions. Ditto for Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Josh Herrin, the fill-in rider for the injured Cameron Beaubier leading the dry portion of the race prior to the first red flag.

Elias, who wrapped up the title last week in New Jersey, ended the season with 410 points after finishing first or second in every race except for two non-finishes. Hayden, despite sitting out Sunday’s race, finished second in the title chase with 322, 67 more than Beaubier.

Hayes managed to hold off Scholtz for fourth in the final standings, 223-216.

Motul Superbike Race 2

Mathew Scholtz, Durban, South Africa, Yamaha Toni Elias, Barcelona, Spain, Suzuki Josh Hayes, Gulfport, Miss., Yamaha Hayden Gillim, Philpot, Ky., Suzuki Jason DiSalvo, Tiladega, AL., BMW Danny Eslick, Tulsa, Okla., Yamaha Bryce Prince, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha Jake Lewis, Owensboro, Ky, Suzuki Kenny Riedmann, Belfountain, ON., Kawasaki Bobby Fong, Stockton, Calif., Kawasaki

Motul Superbike Championship Standings

Toni Elias, Barcelona, Spain, Suzuki – 410 Roger Hayden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki – 322 Cameron Beaubier, Roseville, Calif., Yamaha – 255 Josh Hayes, Gulfport, Miss., Yamaha – 223 Mathew Scholtz, Durban, South Africa, Yamaha – 216 Jake Lewis, Owensboro, Ky, Suzuki – 165 Bobby Fong, Stockton, Calif., Kawasaki – 160 Josh Herrin, Dublin, Ga., Yamaha – 157 Danny Eslick, Tulsa, Okla., Yamaha – 148 Kyle Wyman, Macedon, N.Y., Yamaha – 128

Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Race 2

Mathew Scholtz, Durban, South Africa, Yamaha Hayden Gillim, Philpot, Ky., Suzuki Danny Eslick, Tulsa, Okla., Yamaha Bryce Prince, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha Jake Lewis, Owensboro, Ky, Suzuki Kenny Riedmann, Belfountain, ON., Kawasaki Bobby Fong, Stockton, Calif., Kawasaki Martin Biernacki, Jaslo, Poland, BMW Max Flinders, Preston, England, Yamaha Alastair Hoogenboezem, South Africa, Kawasaki

Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Championship Standings

Mathew Scholtz, Durban, South Africa, Yamaha – 422 Jake Lewis, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki – 321 Bobby Fong, Stockton, Calif., Kawasaki – 308 Danny Eslick, Tulsa, Okla., Yamaha – 297 Hayden Gillim, Philpot, Ky., Suzuki – 221 Bryce Prince, Bakersfield, Calif., Yamaha – 200 Max Flinders, Preston, England, Yamaha – 146 Anthony West, Australia, Kawasaki – 81 David Anthony, Murrieta, Calif., Kawasaki – 66 Tyler O’Hara, Petaluma, Calif., Kawasaki – 54

Supersport: Gerloff Crowned after Race 1

Garrett Gerloff wrapped up his second successive MotoAmerica Supersport Championship on a sunny Saturday at Barber Motorsports Park, but not before a little self-proclaimed “brain fade” forced him into an off-track excursion that left him in 16th place.

Gerloff didn’t have to do much to claim the title, but he still put his head down and fought through the pack to finish third – and that was plenty to take the crown. It was the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Y.E.S./Graves Yamaha rider’s 16th podium of the season, including his 10 wins, and he’s the champion with Sunday’s race left to run.

Garrett Gerloff – Supersport Champion

“The nice thing about coming into this weekend was I had no pressure except to need to finish the races. I came close to not finishing when I ran off of the track, but made the most of it. I really wanted to win the race today, not just the championship. I pushed as hard as I could once I got going because finishing off of the podium when you win the championship is not how you want to do it. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow and after that we’ll take a little break and enjoy some time off. It was nice to walk away with what we came here for and that is to win the championship.”

JD Beach, meanwhile, took victory, his fifth of the season and it ended an eight-race winless streak for the 2015 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion. Beach dominated this one, winning by 9.8 seconds.

JD Beach

“It’s never easy to win a race when you’re racing against these guys, I knew that Garrett (Gerloff) was going deep when he went for the pass on me and I wasn’t sure if he crashed or not. With the way he’s been riding this year, I knew that there was a chance he could catch back up and I just focused on lap times and kept pushing forward. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow and finishing the season out strong.”

Second place went to M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Valentin Debise, the Frenchman’s 13th podium of the season, with Gerloff third, some 11 seconds behind after passing Team H35 Honda’s Benny Solis in the closing laps.

The Superstock 600 race was won by Riderz Law/Aguilar Racing’s Jason Aguilar and his fifth win of the season couldn’t have come at a better time. With Aguilar’s championship rival Michael Gilbert finishing fifth, Aguilar will take a 17-point lead into tomorrow’ season finale.

M4 medAge Suzuki’s Nick McFadden finished second to Aguilar with Tuned Racing’s Braeden Ortt rounding out the podium finishers.

Excel Machine Racing’s Connor Blevins ended up fourth with Gilbert and his Team MG55 Yamaha rounding out the top five.

Supersport Race 1

JD Beach, Owensboro, Ky., Yamaha Valentin Debise, Albi, France, Suzuki Garrett Gerloff, New Waverly, Texas, Yamaha Benny Solis, North Hollywood, Calif., Honda Jason Aguilar, Placentia, Calif., Yamaha Nick McFadden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki Braeden Ortt, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Yamaha Daytona Anderson, Riverside, Calif., Suzuki Connor Blevins, Oklahoma City, Okla., Kawasaki Michael Gilbert, Santa Ana, Calif., Yamaha

Superstock 600 Race 1

Jason Aguilar, Placentia, Calif., Yamaha Nick McFadden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki Braeden Ortt, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Yamaha Connor Blevins, Oklahoma City, Okla., Kawasaki Michael Gilbert, Santa Ana, Calif., Yamaha Anthony Mazziotto III, Hammonton, N.J., Yamaha Miles Thornton, West Point, Ga., Suzuki Lucas Silva, Miami, Fl., Yamaha Andrew Lee, Clovis, Calif., Yamaha Brandon Cleland, Fort Worth, Texas, Suzuki

Supersport Race 2 – Gerloff Ends The Season In Style

Garrett Gerloff wanted to wrap up the Supersport title on Saturday at Barber Motorsports Park with a win, but instead he was forced to take the championship with a third-place finish after an off-track excursion early in the race. But on Sunday, Gerloff put a ribbon on his season by scoring his 11th victory of the year.

Gerloff and his Monster Energy/Yamalube/Y.E.S./Graves teammate and Saturday’s winner JD Beach had a battle until the closing stages when Beach was baulked by a pack of slower riders. That was all she wrote as Gerloff rode off to a 4.7-second win.

Garrett Gerloff

“JD (Beach) and I were both going fast out there, the track was hot today and when it gets hot it gets greasy, which only allows you to go so fast I feel like. I had a good bike underneath me and there were a few places I thought my bike and I would be a little bit better than it was. It’s all about getting to the lappers first, JD got to a few early on before me and then I got to some others before him. My strategy is always to be the first guy to the lappers. I wasn’t going to hand this race over easy and was ready to push this thing until the end today. It was an awesome day and more memories were made here in my old hometown.”

Third place again went to M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Valentin Debise, the Frenchman replicating his finish from Saturday’s race. The same goes for Team H35 Honda’s Benny Solis, who finished fourth for the second straight day.

Riderz Law/Aguilar Racing’s Jason Aguilar won the Superstock 600 class again on Sunday, matching his effort from Saturday. This time, however, the win gave him the 2017 Superstock 600 title over his friend Michael Gilbert, who failed to make the start after crashing his Team MG55 Yamaha in the morning session and destroying it.

Jason Aguilar – Superstock 600 Champion

“Michael (Gilbert) made it a bit easy on me today with his bike catching on fire, which is unfortunate and not how you want to win it,” said Aguilar. “I had a great pace this weekend in both races and was able to get out front, run my pace, and not push it any harder than I really needed. This championship means a lot to me as I’ve been in this class a couple of years and have dealt with some injuries that set me back in recent years.”

Aguilar topped M4 medAge Suzuki’s Nick McFadden with Braeden Ortt finishing third on the Tuned Racing Yamaha R6.

Supersport Race 2

Garrett Gerloff, New Waverly, Texas, Yamaha JD Beach, Owensboro, Ky., Yamaha Valentin Debise, Albi, France, Suzuki Benny Solis, North Hollywood, Calif., Honda Jason Aguilar, Placentia, Calif., Yamaha Nick McFadden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki Braeden Ortt, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Yamaha Connor Blevins, Oklahoma City, Okla., Kawasaki Jody Barry, Lake Hills, Ill., Kawasaki Miles Thornton, West Point, Ga., Suzuki

Supersport Championship Standings

Garrett Gerloff, New Waverly, Texas, Yamaha – 387 JD Beach, Owensboro, Ky., Yamaha – 345 Valentin Debise, Albi, France, Suzuki – 268 Benny Solis, North Hollywood, Calif., Honda – 231 Jason Aguilar, Placentia, Calif., Yamaha – 147 Nick McFadden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki – 133 Michael Gilbert, Santa Ana, Calif., Yamaha – 129 Connor Blevins, Oklahoma City, Okla., Kawasaki – 110 Braeden Ortt, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Yamaha – 102 Daytona Anderson, Riverside, Calif., Suzuki – 92

Superstock 600 Race 2

Jason Aguilar, Placentia, Calif., Yamaha Nick McFadden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki Braeden Ortt, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Yamaha Connor Blevins, Oklahoma City, Okla., Kawasaki Miles Thornton, West Point, Ga., Suzuki Lucas Silva, Miami, Fl., Yamaha Andrew Lee, Clovis, Calif., Yamaha Brandon Cleland, Fort Worth, Texas, Suzuki Nolan Lamkin, Indianapolis, Ind., Yamaha Nick Doolan, Houston, Texas, Yamaha

Superstock 600 Championship Standings

Jason Aguilar, Placentia, Calif., Yamaha – 300 Michael Gilbert, Santa Ana, Calif., Yamaha – 258 Nick McFadden, Owensboro, Ky., Suzuki – 247 Conner Blevins, Oklahoma City, Okla., Kawasaki – 215 Braeden Ortt, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Yamaha – 209 Shane Richardson, Wellington, New Zealand, Kawasaki – 173 Anthony Mazziotto III, Hammonton, N.J., Yamaha – 155 JC Camacho, Deer Park, Texas, Suzuki – 117 Andrew Lee, Clovis, Calif., Yamaha – 107 Brandon Cleland, Fort Worth, Tx., Suzuki – 82

Ventura Takes Points Lead Into KTM RC Cup Finale

With the battle for the 2017 MotoAmerica KTM RC Cup Championship going down the wire at Barber Motorsports Park, the battle for the title is truly winner take all. And in part one of the two-part saga, the big winner was CSVMoto’s Cory Ventura.

Ventura came out on top of an incredible battle for victory, the Californian beating Savage Racing’s Sean Ungvarsky in a photo finish. More importantly for Ventura was the fact that Quarterley Racing/On Trace Development’s Benjamin Smith finished third. With Ventura and Smith coming into race one tied on points, Ventura now goes to Sunday’s race two with a nine-point lead.

Still, nothing is settled and Smith was just .190 of a second behind Ventura at the finish line. Smith’s teammates Draik Beauchamp and Gavin Anthony rounded out the top five finishers.

The most important non-finisher in terms of the championship was JP43 Junior Team’s Alex Dumas, the French Canadian crashing out of the lead group on the eighth of 11 laps. Dumas came into race one just a point behind Ventura and Smith, but he’s now 26 points behind with only 25 points up for grabs.

Thus, he’s been eliminated from title contention. Ditto for Jackson Blackmon, who also crashed out of the race in his effort to get to the front after starting 16th on the grid. With his fourth win of the season, Ventura leads Smith going into the finale, 249-240. Dumas is third with 223 points.

Cory Ventura

“It’s really all on the line this weekend with the championship going down to the wire. I just have to make sure I try my best again tomorrow. It was a crazy race, I honestly didn’t think I had the win today. The finish was so close I couldn’t really tell if I beat him (Sean Ungvarsky) until I looked up and saw the board.”

KTM RC Cup Race 1

Cory Ventura, Union City, Calif., KTM Sean Ungvarsky, Phoenix, Ariz., KTM Benjamin Smith, Glenmoore, Pa., KTM Draik Beauchamp, Knoxville, Tn., KTM Gavin Anthony, Hilliard, Oh, KTM Trevor Standish, Roswell, Ga., KTM Dylan Deutschlander, Lake Jackson, Tx., KTM Tyler Wissel, Medina, Oh. KTM Ryan Wissel, Medina, Oh. KTM Jamie Astudillo, Gilbertsville, Pa., KTM

KTM RC Cup Race 2 – Smith Takes KTM RC Cup Crown



Quarterley Racing/On Track Development’s Benjamin Smith won five KTM RC Cup races in 2017, but none meant as much as race win number five at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday. That one earned him the 2017 KTM RC Cup Championship.

Smith beat Anthony Racing’s Gavin Anthony to the finish line by just .008 of a second after a hectic final lap that saw some 10 riders in the lead pack. Smith set himself up for a good drive out of the final corner and drafted past Anthony to take the victory. Anthony held on for second with Savage Racing’s Sean Ungvarsky on the podium for a second straight day with third place – just .128 of a second behind Smith.

Dylan Deutschlander had his best MotoAmerica finish in fourth with Smith’s teammate Draik Beauchamp and JP43 Junior Team’s Alex Dumas finishing sixth. The top six were separated by just .951 of a second and there would have been more in that group if not for a three-rider crash in the final corner on the last lap that included yesterday’s winner and the points leader going into the season finale, Cory Ventura.

Ventura, Toby Khamsouk and Trevor Standish crashed together in the last turn but all came away without serious injury.

The win gave Smith the title over Ventura by 16 points, 265-249, with Dumas ending up third with 233 points. Those three will represent MotoAmerica and KTM USA in the World Finals of the KTM RC Cup in Spain in Jerez in October. The race will be held in conjunction with the World Superbike race at Jerez.

Benjamin Smith

“Five wins this season is awesome, but man this one is really special. It was a hard-fought battle today, everyone up front was riding amazing, and these two guys (Gavin Anthony and Sean Ungvarsky) next to me were just flying. I had to do everything I could on that last lap to try and get the win. I’m really glad I got the win and pulled off the championship. Overall, it was a fantastic year and I learned so much throughout the course of the season.”

KTM RC Cup Race 2

Benjamin Smith, Glenmoore, Pa., KTM Gavin Anthony, Hilliard, Oh, KTM Sean Ungvarsky, Phoenix, Ariz., KTM Dylan Deutschlander, Lake Jackson, Tx., KTM Draik Beauchamp, Knoxville, Tn., KTM Alex Dumas, Quebec, Canada, KTM Tyler Wissel, Medina, Oh. KTM Jamie Astudillo, Gilbertsville, Pa., KTM Ryan Wissel, Medina, Oh. KTM Setin West, Decatur, Ill., KTM

KTM RC Cup Championship Standings