Jeffrey Herlings & Jorge Prado dominate French MXGP

Hunter Lawrence 6th and 13th in MX2

Jeffrey Herlings made the French MXGP another to remember taking both race wins and extending his championship lead. In MX2 Prado narrowly beat Covington for round honours, with Australian Hunter Lawrence 10th overall.

MXGP Qualifying

MXGP’s Qualifying Race hosted another dominating performance from Jeffrey Herlings. Choosing to line up on the furthest inside gate, after scoring the fastest lap time in both Free and Time Practice, Herlings took the holeshot and set sail. Herlings led every lap of the 13 recorded and won by 17.9 seconds.

Though Herlings was on his own the battle for 2nd was on between four of the best riders in the world championship. Leading the group was Gautier Paulin. Paulin was massively improved compared to a week ago. With the roar of the French crowd behind him Paulin managed a small cushion between himself and those giving chase.

First of the riders in pursuit was Tim Gajser but just behind him was the former world champion and French fan favorite, Romain Febvre. Febvre, with the added pressure of Antonio Cairoli giving chase, pushed his way past Gajser on lap 9 after great battles.

Cairoli would take third from Febvre on the final lap and close onto the back wheel of Paulin at the finish.

MXGP Qualifying Race Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 24:35.251 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:17.990 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:19.988 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:27.922 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:34.999 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +0:45.959 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:46.320 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:50.508 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:51.783 Tommy Searle (GBR, Kawasaki), +0:51.920

MXGP

MXGP Race 1 was off to an interesting start when Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings used his first gate pick to line up on the far outside. The gamble however payed off as the harder packed dirt gave him a head start and a massive Fox Holeshot. Herlings lead only grew as he put in fast lap after fast lap.

Crossing the line second in what was easily his best start of the season was Standing Construct KTM’s Valentin Guillod who was followed by another Swiss rider, Wilvo Yamaha MXGP Official Team’s Jeremy Seewer.

However by the end of the first lap Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle, along with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Antonio Cairoli, had made it around the Swiss duo.

Desalle then latched onto the speed of Herlings while Coldenhoff fought Cairoli to stay in the top 3. Cairoli was throwing everything at Coldenhoff from different rhythms to the inside of a corner on one lap and to the outside on the next. For 9 laps Cairoli tried to get past Coldenhoff before finally making into third. All the while Herlings pulled away from Desalle.

Slightly further back Seewer was 5th ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre. On lap 13 of 17 total Febvre was passed by Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who was on a late charge. Gajser was 8th on lap 2, but after his pass on Febvre he was in a rhythm and carried on to pass Seewer and Coldenhoff finishing 4th behind Herlings, Desalle, and Cairoli.

At the start of Race 2 Herlings tried for another Fox Holeshot but had no such luck and was outside the top 5 in the first corner while Cairoli led Seewer over the line. Gajser massed Seewer on the opening lap as Herlings made several quick passes to get into 4th.

By the end of lap 2 Herlings was third but Cairoli and Gajser had already started to pull away. The French fans were on their feet as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Gautier Paulin moved from 5th to 4th with a pass on Seewer.

3 laps later the home crowd was again yelling because Febvre was alongside Seewer. At the halfway point Herlings made a pass on Gajser stick for second and looked forward to Cairoli in the lead. At the same time the French favorites, Paulin and Febvre, where in a battle for 4th. Febvre tried taking the spot in the first turn just past pit lane and on his second attempt in 2 laps made it happen.

At the front Cairoli’s lead was gone and Herlings made a pass at the top of the uphill with just over 4 laps to go. Cairoli was unable to counter and settled for 2nd with Gajser taking 3rd, Febvre 4th, and Paulin 5th. For the overall podium Herlings stood on the top step ahead of Cairoli, and Gajser.

Desalle missed the podium by just 1 point and was the lone Monster Energy Kawasaki rider in the race today since Julien Lieber opted not to start following his crash from Matterley Basin last week.

Jeffrey Herlings

“It was a really cool weekend, a beautiful one actually. That track was special and I hadn’t really seen a place like that until I was fifteen! So it’s nice to have so much experience now. The fastest pre-qualifying time meant I could control the Heat race on Saturday and then have an advantage for the first moto gate pick, which helped towards that holeshot. I could control the race and not use much energy. I was a bit late with the gate in the second moto and I really had to work for it! It was a difficult one because Tony had a big gap when I had already got to third: it wasn’t easy on this track. I’m looking forward to the next one now because Ottobiano is one of my favourite tracks. The plan is to go for the podium at least and hopefully fight for another win.”

Antonio Cairoli

“I feel good but this weekend was not one of the best. Last week I hurt my knee and could not train this week. When you are at this level if you already miss a couple of days of riding then you really feel it. Jeffrey is very fast at the moment so you cannot really rest and you always have to be on the pace. The track was a bit more muddy and harder in the first moto compared to the second. I had a bad start in the first moto and tried to come through the top ten as quick as possible. It was OK, but we shouldn’t be making these mistakes at the start. In the second moto I tried my best to stay at the front but got very tired in the last ten minutes and Jeffrey was making very fast laps. I made a few mistakes and he came very close. Second is OK, but we want to work to be more competitive and hopefully we can make it next week.”

Tim Gajser

“I’m quite happy with third place and the podium finish. My riding was good and the speed was there, just in the first moto we had some issues at the start as I had a coming together with another rider and almost went down. We came from behind to finish fourth, which wasn’t a bad result all things considered. The second moto was much better: I had a great jump out of the gate and I was near the front early on. I rode at a good pace for twenty minutes, but Toni and Jeffrey were faster so I did my best to keep third place at the line. We’re quite happy, but we still need to improve a little bit in every area. The bike was really good though, so thanks to the team for their hard work!”

Clement Desalle

“I’m again disappointed to narrowly miss the podium for the fourth time in a row! Yesterday, soon after the start of the qualifying race, there was a strange incident in a corner when Gajser hit Cairoli who then hit me. I crashed and had pain in my right shoulder and knee, but managed to come back to nineteenth. In the first GP moto today I got a very good start and came second; Cairoli was pushing me during the last few laps but I kept my position. My second start was not as good but I was in the top eight until Febvre stalled his engine right in front of me! I had no place to go and fell, losing a lot of time berfore I could restart in fifteenth position. I recovered to sixth position but it was not quite enough for the podium which I missed by just one point! But I want to be positive. It’s another good result, especially after the crash on Saturday, and we’ll keep working in the upcoming rounds.”

Romain Febvre

“I am not really happy with this weekend if I am honest. The first race I didn’t feel like I rode well. Yes I am injured, but in my mind, that is no excuse. In the second race, I feel like I could finish third, but I didn’t, so I am not too happy about it. On to the next one.”

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:05.232 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:05.660 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:06.322 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:27.283 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:28.840 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:29.420 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:31.420 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:03.975 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +1:14.751 Valentin Guillod (SUI, KTM), +1:16.726

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:38.032 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:08.838 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:40.401 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:49.798 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:52.800 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:55.315 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:56.529 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:56.531 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +1:16.573 Ivo Monticelli (ITA, Yamaha), +1:17.441

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 42 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 38 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 37 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 32 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 30 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 29 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 28 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, SUZ), 24 Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 18

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 486 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 424 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 351 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 323 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 296 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 295 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 267 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 226 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 219 Maximilian Nagl (GER, TM), 177

MX2 Qualifying

Breaking up the KTM party at the front of the field was Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington. Covington, who had a strong start to the race in 3rd, by the end of lap 1 was into second past the fast starter of Henry Jacobi.

Leading on from the end of the first lap was Jorge Prado. Prado, now known for his strong starting ability, was just alongside Jacobi in the first turn but Jacobi’s line uphill prevailed at first.

Among the most notable action on the start was the three rider crash involving Thomas Kjer Olsen, Ben Watson, and Davy Pootjes. All three took a minute to go again but each rejoined the racing and came through the pack. Olsen recovered to 13th, Watson to 12th, and Pootjes to 20th after another scare on lap 10 cost him a handful of positions.

Back at the front Pauls Jonass was giving chase to Covington who in turn was looking for a way around Prado. On lap 7, just before coming down the middle section of the track, Covington took the lead from Prado and by the bottom of the hill Jonass was around his teammate also.

The remaining 6 laps Jonass chased Covington and even made some stabs at the leader but none were successful. Across the finish line it was Covington from Jonass, Prado, Jacobi, and UK’s Conrad Mewse who made a last lap turn pass on Iker Larranaga for 5th.

MX2 Qualifying Race Top Ten

Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), 25:31.406 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:01.740 Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0:02.339 Henry Jacobi (GER, Husqvarna), +0:21.548 Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +0:23.429 Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, Husqvarna), +0:23.767 Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Kawasaki), +0:30.405 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, Honda), +0:32.346 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:33.106 Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:36.918

MX2

MX2 Race 1 started with a rarely seen FOX Holeshot from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington ahead of STC Racing Husqvarna’s Henry Jacobi. The usual MX2 holeshot king, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, was third while points leader and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Pauls Jonass was back in 10th.

Several positions were shifted in the opening lap with Prado falling as and Jacobi losing spots to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen and Jonass. Prado’s crash dropped him to eighth but he rebounded quickly gaining 3 positions on lap 2.

Jonass meanwhile was battling with Jacobi for 3rd and the pressure of Prado closing pushed him back around the German. Prado then made a pass on Jacobi 2 laps later. Prado then had his sights set on Jonass and after chasing his teammate for laps took an outside line which then turned to the inside allowing him to push past.

Next to challenge Jacobi was Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 team’s Jago Geerts and Honda 114 Motorsport’s Hunter Lawrence. Lawrence went down on the start and was charging back to the front from 17th. Geerts passed Jacobi on lap 11 and 2 laps after Jacobi fell which helped Lawrence into 6th.

For the start of Race 2 Jonass returned to the front of the field but only until he fell on the first half of the opening lap. Jonass completed the first official lap in 17th while Prado pulled away from Geerts in the lead.

Yamaha SM Action – M.C. Migliori’s newly signed rider, Michele Cervellin, was 3rd the first laps before Olsen jumped past on a charge where he gained 3 positions in one lap. Cervellin also lost a spot to Covington and Team HRC’s Calvin Vlaanderen.

Pauls Jonass was on a mission to salvage points and did so climbing up the standings from 17th to 6th with his pass on Cervellin during lap 13. Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 Team’s Ben Watson was also fighting his way through the field and finished 7th.

When the checkered flag came out Prado took the win over Geerts and Covington who found his way past Olsen. On the overall podium Prado and Covington tied in points but the victory went to the Spaniard with his better performance in race 2. Olsen rounded out the podium making it the first time the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team had both riders in the top 3.

Jorge Prado

“The weekend started well on Saturday and I felt good on the bike and the track. It was quite muddy this morning and my start wasn’t the best in the first moto but I passed a lot of people. I hit a stone at one point and had a small crash but recovered right away and was happy with my riding, especially in those conditions where last year it was a big struggle for me. It was a shame that Pauls crashed on the first lap of the next race…but it was good for me! I kept the lead until the end…it was a perfect weekend. I’m really happy with our work.”

Thomas Covington

“I’m really happy with my performance this weekend. Everything worked well in moto one. I got the holeshot and was then able to do my own race for the victory. In moto two I made a small mistake right after the gate drop so I really did my best throughout the moto to get as high as possible. It feels good to be back on the podium. It’s a bit of a bummer I couldn’t be on the top spot this time, but I’m still happy with my results here in France. I’m really looking forward to the next GP now in Italy. Hopefully I can get on the top spot there.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen

“It was a really tough track and I’m really happy I managed to do two strong motos here in France. We had too much rain the night before and that completely changed track conditions for the final motos. In the qualifying moto I struggled to get a good pace, but we made some good changes and my speed was a lot better in the final motos. It’s really positive to be able to race two solid motos under these conditions and it gives me extra confidence to continue pushing. There are no words to thank all the members of my team for their hard work. We’re on to Italy now and I’m hoping we can do even better there.”

Pauls Jonass

“Yesterday went really good but the track changed a bit today and I didn’t get the best start in the first moto. I struggled to pass some guys and completely lost my rhythm, I wasn’t flowing on the track. I wanted better for the second moto but unfortunately lost my front wheel in a corner when I wheelied and the bike had each wheel in a different rut! I rode back to sixth so I got the best out of a bad day. I will have some extra motivation for next week. The second race last Sunday was one of the best of the year and it is sometimes up and down in motocross. I’m happy with that holeshot in the second moto at least: it’s been a while! We lost a couple of points today but there is still a long way to go. I’m not too worried about it but just a bit disappointed.”

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten

Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), 35:58.425 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:03.573 Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0:05.910 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:11.808 Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:15.171 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda), +0:31.713 Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +0:57.033 Michele Cervellin (ITA, Yamaha), +1:00.917 Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +1:03.209 Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +1:09.790

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 34:19.853 Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:03.163 Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:05.751 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:12.352 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, Honda), +0:18.444 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:22.634 Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:23.243 Michele Cervellin (ITA, Yamaha), +0:34.681 Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +0:35.047 Stephen Rubini (FRA, KTM), +0:47.071

…13. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda)

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 45 points Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 45 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 40 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 38 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 33 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 26 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 26 Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), 26 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 25 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 23

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 434 points Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 418 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 328 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 305 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 259 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 217 Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 216 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 211 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 187 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 187

EMX250

The final race of Saturday was the EMX250 class where Honda Redmoto Assomotor’s Mathys Boisrame fought against his fellow French competitors for the win. At first it was BUD Racing Monster Energy’s Brian Moreau who held second but he lost 2 positions letting Tom Vialle take over the runner up spot and ASTES4-TESAR Yamaha’s Roan Van de Moosdijk into 3rd.

Coming into the weekend REVO Husqvarna UK’s Mel Pocock was leading Boisrame by 9 points in the Championship Standings. Pocock was 5th on the opening lap and by lap 7 he was into 4th past Moreau. Valentin Teillet also passed Moreau a lap after Pocock but continued forward and passed the #119 2 laps later. Moreau found some more speed on the final lap to pass Pocock back and take 5th.

Sunday’s Race 2 was also filled with French success with Bud Racing Monster Energy’s Pierre Goupillon taking the lead on the first lap as last rounds winner, Carglass Honda’s Steven Clarke ran second. Team DIGA Procross’ Dylan Walsh was 2nd on the first lap but struggle to hold the position and was passed by Moreau, Boisrame, and WZ Racing’s Jeremy Sydow on lap 2.

Clarke worked to catch Goupillon and was successful but not able to make a pass. Just slightly further back Boisrame pursued Moreau and took the position from the #225 after a mistake. Moreau however responded a lap later and reclaimed 3rd.

Across the finish Goupillon won the race ahead of Clarke, Moreau, Boisrame, and Sydow. In the overall standings Boisrame took the victory and the red plate while Moreau was second and Van de Moosdijk claimed 3rd after scoring vital points by passing 2 riders on the last lap of race 2.

EMX250 Race 1 Top 10

Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Honda), 29:57.707 Tom Vialle (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:05.194 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Yamaha), +0:06.755 Valentin Teillet (FRA, KTM), +0:09.261 Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:18.723 Mel Pocock (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:19.317 Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:23.472 Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:35.413 Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +0:35.833 James Dunn (GBR, KTM), +0:39.09

EMX250 Race 2 Top 10

Pierre Goupillon (FRA, Kawasaki), 29:52.747 Steven Clarke (GBR, Honda), +0:07.100 Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:36.462 Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Honda), +0:49.883 Jeremy Sydow (GER, KTM), +1:05.130 Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KTM), +1:21.292 Dylan Walsh (NZL, Husqvarna), +1:26.904 Dan Houzet (FRA, KTM), +1:28.523 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Yamaha), +1:30.244 Martin Barr (GBR, Husqvarna), +1:32.803

EMX250 Overall Top 10

Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 43 points Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KAW), 36 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, YAM), 32 Steven Clarke (GBR, HON), 27 Tom Vialle (FRA, HUS), 27 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KAW), 25 Dylan Walsh (NZL, HUS), 24 Mel Pocock (GBR, HUS), 24 Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KTM), 22 Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 22

EMX250 Championship Top 10

Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 194 points Mel Pocock (GBR, HUS), 181 Martin Barr (GBR, HUS), 172 Steven Clarke (GBR, HON), 155 Dylan Walsh (NZL, HUS), 141 Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 132 Tom Vialle (FRA, HUS), 132 Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KAW), 127 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KAW), 122 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, YAM), 115

EMX125

Leading off the start in Saturday’s Race 1 and never looking back was Yamaha Europe EMX125’s Thibault Benistant at what is his only home race of the season. Benistant created a massive lead which continued to grow throughout the race.

Behind Benistant the battle for second position was on with 3 riders duking it out for the spot. Running in 5th during the early part of the race was KTM Junior’s Rene Hofer who came into the weekend with a massive points lead. On lap 5 Hofer started to make passes and by lap 7 the Austrian found his way up to 2nd.

Taking the 3rd spot was Yamaha Europe EMX125’s Rick Elzinga just ahead of Team Maddi Racing Husqvarna’s Mattia Guadagnini. Both Elzinga and Guadagnini passed F4E Racing KTM’s James Scott and MOTOBLOUZ HB Racing’s Florian Miot. Guadagnini had arguably the most impressive ride in race 1 after starting the first lap in 11th but finishing the race 4th.

Race 2 was held in the morning and the riders where the first on the track after an overnight storm. The already challenging Saint Jean d’Angely circuit pushed the riders and their machines to perform at the highest level today.

Taking the early lead was Guillem Farres Plaza from Spain but after 3 laps in front he was out of the race along with Team VRT’s Tom Guyon who was third on the first lap before moving to second. With the early leaders out of the racing Mattia Guadagnini found himself in the lead.

After only two laps completed the red plate holder Hofer was down and unable to restart his bike. Rick Elzinga found himself in a strong 2 for 5 laps before dropping to 7th and an eventual 15th. Elzinga’s teammate and Race 1 winner Thibault Benistant was up into 5th by lap 4 which was his position on lap 12 of 13. Unable to complete the final lap Benistant lost a position to James Scott but was the first of a handful of riders to complete 13 laps.

On the final lap the leaders crossed the line with Mattia Guadagnini winning the race, MOTOBLOUZ HB Racing’s Matheo Miot 2nd, his brother Florian Miot 3rd, KTM DIGA Junior Racing’s Emil Weckman 4th, and Rick Elzinga 5th. In the overall standings Guadagnini took the top spot with Benistant 2nd, and Florian Miot 3rd.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Race 1 Top 10

Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), 30:51.733 Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0:24.995 Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0:42.265 Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, Husqvarna), +0:45.524 James Scott (NZL, KTM), +0:47.772 Florian Miot (FRA, KTM), +0:57.964 Meico Vettik (EST, KTM), +1:03.184 Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, KTM), +1:04.844 Arvid Lüning (SWE, KTM), +1:06.677 Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), +1:09.655

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Race 2 Top 10

Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, Husqvarna), 32:32.006 Matheo Miot (FRA, KTM), +0:07.332 Florian Miot (FRA, KTM), +0:12.935 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), +0:26.976 James Scott (NZL, KTM), +2:10.385 Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), -1 lap(s) Lion Florian (GER, KTM), -1 lap(s) Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), -1 lap(s) Mario Lucas Sanz (ESP, KTM), -1 lap(s) Mike Gwerder (SUI, KTM), -2 lap(s)

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Overall Top 10

Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, HUS), 43 points Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 40 Florian Miot (FRA, KTM), 35 James Scott (NZL, KTM), 32 Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 26 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), 25 Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), 24 Matheo Miot (FRA, KTM), 22 Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, KTM), 22 Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 22

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship Top 10