Peter Hickman joins Smith Racing BMW for the 2017 BSB and IoM TT – Lee Jackson to compete in BSB

Gloucester-based Smiths Racing BMW have announced their two-strong rider line-up for the 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship with the signing of Peter Hickman and Lee Jackson.

MCE BSB race winner Peter Hickman and fellow Lincolnshire rider, Lee Jackson join the former double British Supersport championship-winning team aboard the BMW S 1000 RRs for the forthcoming campaign ahead of the opening round at Donington Park (31 March – 2 April). They have also confirmed Peter Hickman will contest the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races and the other international road races with the team.

Louth-based Hickman returns to BMW for the new season after winning two MCE BSB races last year on his way to winning the Rider’s Cup title as well as defending his Macau Grand Prix title.

Peter Hickman

“I have another new challenge to look forward to again this season and I’m relishing it aboard the Smiths Racing BMW. All the dealings I’ve had with the team so far have been fantastic and they are very easy to work with. I know the BMW well having ridden it in the past and we’ve been promised the right support from the factory in Germany which will make a difference. I’m pleased to be bringing my own crew into the team which is a massive bonus so I’m really looking forward to the season with Smiths Racing.”

Lincoln’s Jackson won the 2012 National Superstock 600 Championship and since then, has ridden the BMW S 1000 RR in both Superstock 1000 and MCE BSB, putting together a consistent 2016 campaign to finish in 13th place overall with a best result of fifth place at Brands Hatch.

Lee Jackson

“This will be the first time I’ve joined a new team in five years so it’s a totally different challenge and one I’m very much looking forward to. It was time to stand on my own two feet and Rebecca has given me the platform to do that on the BMW which I’m familiar with. I know the package and with the support we will have in place, I couldn’t be more excited. I’m really looking forward to getting started and the first race at Donington Park can’t come soon enough.”

Rebecca Smith – Smiths Racing BMW Team Manager

“There’s no doubting 2016 was a very difficult season for us all at Smiths Racing and although everyone gave 100 percent, the results just didn’t come. This year, we are taking a slightly different approach with the help of the factory and we now feel we are in a position to challenge much higher up the leaderboard. Both Lee and Peter bring a wealth of BMW experience to the team and both are established BSB riders whilst we are equally delighted to be making a return to the roads with Peter.”

Hickman made his TT debut in 2014 for the Ice Valley BMW team, taking a best finish of eighth in the RL360 Superstock race while he also won silver replicas for 11th place in the PokerStars Senior race and 14th in the RST Superbike. His results saw him win the prestigious Newcomers Trophy and his fastest lap of 129.104mph remains the fastest ever lap recorded by a Mountain Course newcomer.

Continuing with BMW machinery in 2015, this time for Lee Hardy Racing, Hickman took fifth in the RL350 Superstock race, seventh in the PokerStars Senior and eighth in the RST Superbike Race to win three more silver replicas, improving his best lap to 131.626mph in the process.

A switch to the GBMoto Kawasaki team in 2016 saw him take an excellent fourth place in the RST Superbike race where he lapped at 132.465mph to become the fourth fastest rider of all time.

The opening round of the 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship takes place at Donington Park over the weekend of 31 March/2 April and for more information, please visit www.smithsracing.co.uk and www.britishsuperbike.com.

Deta ils of the International road races can be found at www.northwest200.org (7/13 May), www.iomtt.com (27 May-9 June) and www.ulstergrandprix.net (6/12 August).