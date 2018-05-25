SHARE

ASBK welcomes Superbike Masters at The Island

ASBK has announced that Round 7 of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) will include historic racing.

This support class is known as the ‘Superbike Masters’ will be an exciting addition to the Championship finale at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, held over October 12-14.

ASBK has a proud history with many of Australia’s greatest champions crowned through the years across a wide variety of makes and machinery. The Superbike Masters offers a chance to celebrate the past whilst looking to the future as the next group of Australian Champions are crowned at ‘The Island’.

Glenn Hindle - Superbike Masters
The Superbike Masters will see the following Four historic classes all out on track at once battling it out to take class honours:

  • P5 Formula 1
  • P5 Unlimited
  • P6 Formula 750
  • P6 Formula 1300

The historic competitors will duke it out in three races, whilst showing off their classic machinery. Historic racing will also bring a previously untapped audience to an ASBK round and for those unable to make it to ‘The Island’ can catch the action via ASBK live stream on Sunday.

The inclusion of the Superbike Masters support class to the final round will bring the meeting up to six classes, concluding the 2018 season with a motorsport extravaganza.

Fans that attend will witness the YMI Superbike, Kawasaki Supersport, Australian Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Horsell Consulting F1 and F2 Sidecars and the Superbike Masters taking part.

Motorcycling Australia Chief Executive Officer Peter Doyle is looking forward to having the Superbike Masters support class at Round 7 of ASBK.

Peter Doyle

“This concept has been in pipeline for some time and brings with it another dimension to ASBK. The return of many of the popular machines from yesteryear will hopefully bring some of Australia’s previous road racing champions back out on the track.”

2018 ASBK Calendar

  • Round 4- Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT June 28 – 1 July
  • Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD August 17 – 19
  • Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC September 7 – 9
  • Round 7- Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC October 12 – 14

Tickets can be purchased for ASBK Round 7 at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 12-14 via asbk.com.au (link) in the coming weeks.

