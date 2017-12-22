Last minute gift idea…?
Historic Road Race Nationals Coffee Table Book for XMAS..
This beautifully presented 150-page coffee table book features action for the 2017 Historic Road Race Nationals held at Wakefield Park earlier this year.
All images in the book are shown in thumbnail size on Colin’s website via the below links and can be ordered too.
These books are great value at $120 each plus $20 Express Post.
While they will not be delivered before Christmas, you can simply contact Colin to purchase and print this page out and put it in a card for someone, where they can await their delivery!
Really handy if you need to post someone a gift and have forgot, as Colin takes care of the postage for you…