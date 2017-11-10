Colin Rosewarne reports in from the Historic Nationals

Friday morning greeted competitors with amazing weather that suited the riders perfectly.

A light breeze managing to keep the heat from soaking and making for a very comfortable day of qualifying at the 2017 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships.

The event is set to cater for an estimated 350 riders and boasted names such as Johnson, Campbell, Hern, Francis, Paton, Rosenthal and Scaysbrook – the winners of countless state, national and international championships.

Davo Johnson put in some impressive rides on a beautiful Imola Replica Ducati and was kept honest by equally many other impressive examples of unobtanium made from 1927 onwards.

Many fine examples of yesterday’s steel put in some very quick lap times and if today’s times are anything to go by it will be one very quick weekend.

Racing legend Bob Rosenthal was sporting a severely bruised left arm as a result of a simple workshop accident earlier in the week and handed the reins of his lovely G50 Matchless to his old mate Jim Scaysbrook for the weekend. I’m sure Jim will put it through its paces.

