Honda announce 2017 CMX pricing – $9k on-road, arriving late April

2017 Honda CMX500 Rebel

2017 Honda CMX

To celebrate a new addition to the CM lineage, Honda have announced the introductory price of the 2017 CMX at $8,999 ride away!

2017 Honda CMX500 Rebel

2017 Honda CMX

Arriving late April, the CMX is simple and raw, an exercise in minimalist design where every detail matters. Keep it as it is or customise until your hearts content; the scope is only limited to what your imagination wants to create.

The CMX is LAMs friendly; powered by a 471cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a smooth, linear power delivery. It’s slim, with a low seat height designed for easy manoeuvrability at low speeds.

2017 Honda CMX

2017 Honda CMX

The riding position is relaxed and neutral, with gently outstretched arms matched to mid-mounted footpegs and is equipped with a removable pillion seat as standard.

2017 Honda CMX500 Rebel

2017 Honda CMX

Rolling on fat tyres its low and lean ‘bobber’ silhouette – crowned by the steeply raked 11.2L fuel tank and fat handlebars – sits the rider firmly ‘in’ the machine. From every angle of its stripped form it expresses an off-beat individuality.

2017 Honda CMX500 Rebel

2017 Honda CMX

When creating the ultimate street bobber, the sound of the engine cannot be overlooked. Tuned gearing emphasizes the mechanical sound of the engine even at idle and the internal muffler structure has been thoroughly tuned to further emphasize the pulse and feel of the engine.

2017 Honda CMX500 Rebel

2017 Honda CMX

Available in Australia in Matte Armoured Silver Metallic, Victory Red and Graphite Black, the CMX is a fresh reference to timeless motorcycle styling.

2017 Honda CMX500 Rebel

2017 Honda CMX

To register your interest or for more information on this exciting new model head over to: www.hondacmx.com.au