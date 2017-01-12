Honda announce 2017 CMX pricing – $9k on-road, arriving late April

To celebrate a new addition to the CM lineage, Honda have announced the introductory price of the 2017 CMX at $8,999 ride away!

Arriving late April, the CMX is simple and raw, an exercise in minimalist design where every detail matters. Keep it as it is or customise until your hearts content; the scope is only limited to what your imagination wants to create.

The CMX is LAMs friendly; powered by a 471cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a smooth, linear power delivery. It’s slim, with a low seat height designed for easy manoeuvrability at low speeds.

The riding position is relaxed and neutral, with gently outstretched arms matched to mid-mounted footpegs and is equipped with a removable pillion seat as standard.

Rolling on fat tyres its low and lean ‘bobber’ silhouette – crowned by the steeply raked 11.2L fuel tank and fat handlebars – sits the rider firmly ‘in’ the machine. From every angle of its stripped form it expresses an off-beat individuality.

When creating the ultimate street bobber, the sound of the engine cannot be overlooked. Tuned gearing emphasizes the mechanical sound of the engine even at idle and the internal muffler structure has been thoroughly tuned to further emphasize the pulse and feel of the engine.

Available in Australia in Matte Armoured Silver Metallic, Victory Red and Graphite Black, the CMX is a fresh reference to timeless motorcycle styling.

To register your interest or for more information on this exciting new model head over to: www.hondacmx.com.au