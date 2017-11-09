Honda’s Rome R&D Facility wow with CB400 Interceptor concept

The 2017 Honda stand at EICMA again featured a Design Studio area show-casing the design work of Honda’s R&D facility in Rome.

This year’s exhibit is the CB4 ‘Interceptor’ – the result of ongoing research around the ‘Neo Sports Café’ design theme which first bore fruit in the ‘CB4 Concept’ shown at EICMA in 2015.

The new concept model adds an evocative ‘Sport Endurance’ tone to the original design language of the CB4 Concept, creating a new perspective on the world of the Café Racer, on which the series is based.

The colour scheme is “total black”, combining elegance and sportiness while leaving room for a futuristic technology integrated into the flowing design lines.

The front of the bike features a fan used to convert the motorcycle’s kinetic energy to power the touch-screen located on the tank.

The screen provides constant connectivity, to allow the rider to follow the road through digital maps, make emergency calls or simply to connect devices.