Honda’s LAMS CBR500R now more affordable

Until September 30, 2018, Honda are offering a great Ride-Away deal on the CBR500R, for just $7,999, with the all-round performer a favourite among beginning and returning riders.

CBRR Pearl Metalloid White Red Stripe
2018 Honda CBR500R – Red White Stripe

The CBR500R offers a relaxed style of LAMS legal Supersport, with 500cc delivering smooth power and a comfortable upright seating position.

The CBR500R is now even ready and ideal for commuting, with the large 16.7 litre fuel tank, perfect for extended travel range when needed. Big 41mm adjustable pre-load front forks have external preload adjustability and results in a plush yet controlled ride.

CBRR Graphite Black Silver Stripe
2018 Honda CBR500R – Graphite Black Silver Stripe

Sophisticated Pro-Link single-shock rear suspension offers nine-stage spring preload adjustability and further enhances rider comfort.

Dual LED headlights and taillight offer a sharp look and great visibility, with ABS as standard. The front brake lever features a five-step adjustment mechanism to suit rider preference, while the low seat height also gives riders extra-confidence when needed, to get your feet on the ground quickly or when at a stop.

CBRR Grand Prix Red Black Stripe
2018 Honda CBR500R – Grand Prix Red Black Stripe

For more information on this model or the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link).

HONDA

