Honda CRF250R finance deal available till April

Until April 30 2017, Honda Dealers across the nation are offering an amazing 1.99 per cent Finance and Comparison rate on the CRF250R. To make the deal even sweeter, there’s no application fee and monthly account fees have been waived for all approved customers.

Podium domination has already began with BCP Pro Circuit Honda rider Rhys Budd claiming a clean sweep victory on his 2017 CRF250R race machine at Coffs Harbour Stadium Cross in January.

With an engine powerful in the high rev range and stronger off the bottom, while still maintaining its smooth feel and delivery; this competition model is ready to take you to podium glory. The CRF250R’s 49mm Showa SFF-TAC-Air forks with an extra 5mm length in the top tubes enhance traction, suspension reaction, rider feel and adjustability.

The aluminium twin beam frame was designed from the outset around the use of air forks and with mass centralisation at its core. Renowned around the world for its reliability, low maintenance and race winning performance; it’s never been a better time to get yourself a Honda CRF250R, with this unbeatable low rate finance deal.

For more information on this deal or entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

