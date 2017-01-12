2016 Honda CRF450F Champion Sale till March, 2017

To celebrate the championship winning 16YM CRF450R; Honda are having a ‘Championship Run Out’ sale

From the 1st of January until the 31st of March (2017), you could pick up this podium finishing CRF with $1000 Honda Dollars* on offer.

Justin Brayton smashed the competiton aboard the 2016 CRF450R during each round of the Australian Supercross Championship and convincingly took out the overall win.

The 16YM CRF450 boasts improved handling, stability and front and rear suspension balance. The suspension setup also drives subtle changes to the steering geometry with the aim of improving handling, feel and usability.

The HRC-spec 4 valve Unicam cylinder head, exhaust design and PGM-FI Dual Fuel settings are responsible for enhanced performance demanded from a competition MX machine.

Your ticket to that #1 plate is waiting at your local Honda dealer so be quick, while stocks last!

To explore new limits on the 2016 CRF450R visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

*HondaDollars may be used instore to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce the purchase price. $1,000 HondaDollars when purchasing a 16YM CRF450R. HondaDollars are redeemable instore and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST. Available between 1 January and 31 March 2017