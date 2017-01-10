Great deals available on Honda Fun Bikes till March

The Fun continues in 2017 with Honda’s ‘New Year Fun Bikes Sale’

From the 1st Jan until the 31st March, selected models from Honda’s Fun bike range can be snapped up with some great Honda Dollars* on offer.

Get your kids out of the house and off enjoying the great outdoors on the CRF50F; one of the most popular bikes available today and with $200 Honda Dollars, it’s sure to bring a smile to everyones face.

The CRF110F also has $200 Honda Dollars on offer; with electric start and an automatic clutch making gear changes ultra smooth, a favourite for those wanting to step up from the CRF50.

Honda have also included something from the 4 wheeled variety; offering $500 Honda Dollars on the superseded TRX90X.

A bulletproof 86cc 4-stroke engine and styling cues from the bigger TRX models in Honda’s ATV range; a great place for young riders to start.

Get into your Honda dealer while stocks last and make the most of these new year savings!

For more information on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au