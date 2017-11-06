Honda Good Buy 2017 Sale

Honda Dollars, Ride-Away deals and finance offers

Honda’s ‘Good Buy 2017’ Run Out sale is now on with a range of Ride Away and Ready to Ride deals, not to mention great finance offers and Honda Dollars on select models. Offers are available on a selection of current Honda product from 1st October until the 31st December.

Ride Away deals can be sought on some of Honda’s top selling road bikes including the CB650FL available for $8,499 Ride Away. LAMS approved, the CB650FL has exceptional visual appeal while the low centre of gravity, upright riding position and wide handlebars offer excellent control.

The CBR500R also joins in on the action; available for $7,999 Ride Away, its performance will give anyone looking for their first sportsbike an exhilarating ride on a twisty, winding road.

Honda Dollars are available on the top selling Adventure touring Africa Twin with $250 Honda Dollars on the Standard model and Africa Twin ABS cusomers can also make the most of a FREE upgrade to the auto DCT model.

The 1000cc parallel twin engine powering the Africa Twin delivers impressive performance and torque, with an ability to take riders through some of the roughest terrains in Australia with ease.

There are $500 Honda Dollars available on the SH150 scooter, new to Australia for 2017 with PGM-FI fuel injection, idle stop fuel-saving technology, front and rear LED lights and a large glove box which houses a useful 12V charging socket.

Motocross riders will enjoy the deals available on selected 2017 competiton models including the absolute hole shot CRF450R with $500 Honda Dollars and a free electric starter kit PLUS 1.99% finance. The 2017 CRF450R is reimagined – ‘from the ground-up,’ packing a powered-up HRC designed engine with an 11% overall power boost and stronger torque right through the rev range.

The CRF450RX has 1.99% finance available. This race-ready enduro machine is based on the all-new 17YM CRF450R and features enduro-spec suspension, PGM-FI and EMSB mapping plus a larger fuel tank, an 18-inch rear wheel and electric start as standard.

The Ready to Ride price available on the 2017 CRF250R of $7,999 will entice riders keen to make the step up from a smaller MX machine to something with ultimate race winning potential.

Honda’s CRF250R has long been a potent weapon to take into battle thanks to its fluid power delivery and honed chassis that balances lightning fast agility with stability.

Experience what it’s like to own a motorcycle of impeccable reliability and build quality intrinsic to the Honda brand and get into your local Honda dealer today to make these dreams a reality.

For more information on the campaign or on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link)

The Fine Print

+Rideaway offers include; the GL1800C Valkyrie All Year Models $19,990 Ride Away, 2016 and older CB650FL $8,499 Ride Away and 2017 and older CBR500R $7,999 Ride Away. ^CRF250R 2017 Year Model and older $7,999 READY TO RIDE. Prices include GST. Only at participating Honda dealers. Overseas models shown. *HondaDollars may be used in store to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $250 HondaDollars on the 2017 and older CRF1000 Africa Twin Standard Model and $250 HondaDollars plus free DCT upgrade when purchasing a CRF1000A ABS model 2017 and older. $500 HondaDollars on the 2017 SH150. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a new 17YM CRF450R only. HondaDollars are redeemable in store and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST. Fitment of Electric Starter is not included. ~Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Honda MPE Financial Services. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply and fees and charges are payable. The interest rate is 1.99%pa and applicable on a 36 month term consumer loan agreement.The comparison rate of 1.99%pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. This offer is subject to approved applicants who finance new 17YM and older Honda CRF450R and 17YM CRF450RX during 1/10/17 and 31/12/17. Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating Honda MPE dealerships. Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating Honda MPE dealerships. Price includes GST. Available between 1 October and 31 December 2017. Only at participating Honda Dealers. Overseas models shown.