2017 Honda Grom has arrived in four new vibrant colours

Candy Caribbean Sea Blue, Candy Ultimate Pink, Pearl Valentine Red and Lemon Ice Yellow

Available in showrooms now, the Grom has been at the top of its game as one of the best selling motorcycles on the Australian market since it launched last year.

With a 125cc engine and super user friendly approach, it’s a great entry level around town bike, or just an enjoyable riding experience for those old enough to know better!

The compact chassis features a sturdy steel frame, inverted front fork, monoshock rear suspension and powerful hydraulic disc brakes on lightweight 12-inch wheels.

The Grom has a unique style from the fuel tank and side panels that integrate cleanly to give an edgy outlook, to the stacked LED headlight that offers a distinctive, ultra-modern face.

Completing the mischievous guise with a compact, upswept tail unit, higher pillion seat and short, under-slung exhaust, the Honda Grom means business on the streets.

The Grom will be the most fun you will have on the road this year so head into your local Honda dealer today to check it out.

For more information on the 2017 Grom ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au